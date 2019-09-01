NICOLLET — It’s easy to miss the inconspicuous brown sign pointing to one of two public boat landings on the shores of Swan Lake. The largest prairie pothole in all of North America is a largely unknown hidden gem and it’s less than 20 miles from Mankato.
And it’s huge — about seven times the size of Madison Lake to be exact.
“Until you go on it you don’t realize how vast it is,” said Mary O’Sullivan of Mankato. “Swan Lake is huge. You should never ever come out here by yourself; it can be very easy to get lost.”
That might be part of the reason nearly 20 paddlers signed up to canoe and kayak a small part of the lake Sunday morning with seasoned guide and naturalist Scott Kadelka, who leads canoe, kayak and hiking trips to share the beauty and natural history of this nearly 11,000 acre body of water and surrounding wetlands.
Kadelka said his favorite part of guiding canoers and kayakers on Swan Lake is the sense of tranquility and peace on the lake.
“I have paddled 150 times and I could probably say on less than one hand that I’ve ever ran into anybody else,” Kadelka said.
For Mark Thomas, whose wife first became acquainted with Swan Lake when her son’s teacher brought the entire class out for a field trip, it would be his first time in a canoe for decades.
“She lured me into coming this time,” said Mark Thomas, of Hanksa. “They said it was one of the larger natural wetlands in the U.S. I haven’t canoed for probably 35 years and I thought it would be fun to come out and try it again.”
Deb Thomas joined her son’s class as a chaperone previously at the lake and was so impressed that she came back to canoe with her daughter over Memorial Day weekend this year. The cattails were shorter then, so it was easier to get their bearings in the large mazes of wetlands and islands that can confuse even people with a good sense of direction.
“It was an enjoyable experience,” Deb Thomas said.
As a former education coordinator at Vine Adult Community Center, Mary O’Sullivan first met Kadelka when he led a presentation at Vine. Kadelka began leading school groups to the lake in 2012.
For a body of water that size and for its national significance, Kadelka said its unusual how many people in the area have never heard of it.
“It’s just the fact it’s in our backyard and nobody knows it. When you’re driving Highway 14 you have no idea what’s out here. What’s interesting is if you talk to kids in Nicollet and you mention Swan Lake they instantly know what it is, but if you talk to any other community out here they’re just like, “What? Where’s Swan Lake?”
The lake and wetlands bustle with activity during duck hunting season in the late fall, but a lack of fish beyond minnows and bullheads means summer paddlers often have the entire lake to themselves. Unlike most area lakes, Swan Lake isn’t stocked with fish but managed instead to support waterfowl habitat. Back in the 1940s, nearby Nicollet had two hotels to house hunters who were collectively allowed to shoot 25,000 ducks in a given year.
As the group paddles off the shore, a canal surrounded by tall reeds and cattails gives way to open water, with the distant shoreline two miles away. That’s when Kadelka reminded the group this is just one bay of many.
O’Sullivan said Swan Lake has a reputation for having clean, clear water in comparison to other area lakes clouded by sediment and excess nutrients.
“Swan Lake is so beautiful,” O’Sullivan said. “The water quality is just crystal clear and there’s lots of birds. One time I was out here and we saw muskrats and the little huts that they make. I always learn something from Scott, he’s so knowledgeable.”
The wetlands soak up the excess nutrients, and because there are no rivers or creeks flowing into the lake, it remains largely undisturbed. On a sunny day, you can see clear to the bottom five feet below. The deepest point isn’t much more than seven feet.
Kadelka said evidence of human activity at the lake date back thousands of years. They first moved in to hunt large mammals like wooly mammoths when the glaciers retreated after the ice age. Chief Sleepy Eye had a village on the shore and hosted explorer and geographer Joseph Nicollet when he first visited the area in the 1837.
In 1917, a push by local farmers to drain the lake for agriculture was rejected by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Northern States Power, the same entity that became Xcel Energy selected Swan Lake as the preferred site for a new 1600 megawatt coal burning plant in the early 1970s with the goal of raising the water level by several feet.
“That would have destroyed that waterfowl vegetation,” Kadelka said. “Both the DNR and local citizens opposed the project so it never got off the ground.”
Most of the shoreline is privately owned, although the lake itself is managed by the Minnesota DNR. Kadelka said the lake’s lack of commercial activity means it’s easy to let the stress and business of daily life soak away while floating in the canoe. On this trip, he suggests the group take 10 minutes to sit back and quietly listen to the water and reeds blowing in the wind.
“It’s just about being able to take that breath and enjoy what’s out here,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.