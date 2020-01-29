MANKATO — Despite a trove of awards and recognition for his coaching and tenure as boys’ athletic director at Mankato East High School, Donald Miller remained modest.
“He was humble,” said his son Steve Miller, of Mankato.
Miller died Jan. 20 at Pathstone Living in Mankato at age 88.
A member of the Coaches Association and Minnesota Athletic Directors Association, Miller was honored as Region 2AA Athletic Director of the Year in 1984 and State Athletic Director of the Year for 1988-89.
Following his retirement in 1989, he was inducted into the Gustavus Adolphus College Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Athletic Directors Hall of Fame.
He played football, basketball and baseball at Waseca High School, where he graduated in 1950, and in college at Gustavus. The Chicago Cubs considered signing him as a pitcher.
“He also wanted to go to college, and chose Gustavus, where he met the love of his life, my mom,” Steve Miller said.
After the couple wed in 1953, Miller graduated from Gustavus with a degree in physical education and mathematics. One of his first teaching jobs was at St. Peter High School, where he also coached football.
Longtime friend Bruce Gray met Miller in 1958 through the choral group at the time, the St. Peter Singing Saints. Gray, still a student at Gustavus, was preparing for a career in education himself, and Miller became Gray’s student-teaching adviser at St. Peter High School.
“The first thing he did was put me in a study hall with about 60 kids and he said, ‘I’m going out for coffee,’” Gray said. “The kids in the back started to screw around. He came through the back door and they said, ‘Mr. Miller, I won’t do that again.’ He was good in discipline, very tough.”
The two friends were founding members of the Mankato Riverblenders, a choral group of about 50 men who began performing in 1973.
Miller, who had a strong build perfect for playing football, sometimes didn’t know his own power, as Gray recalled when the two performed together at an event in Waseca in the 1990s.
“I took a brand new van of mine over to Waseca to sing with the chorus,” Gray said. “He shuts the door in my van and the handle came off inside. We laughed. I should have had smoke coming out of my ears, but I didn’t. I said, ‘We’ll get it fixed.’ Things like that happened to him. He didn’t do it on purpose — he was just very strong.”
Miller moved to Mankato in 1964 and became the boys’ first athletic director for the newly formed Mankato East High School in 1973. One of the first things he did was work with the girls’ athletic director, Ora Buchanan, to help get the women’s program up and running.
“That was very important to him,” Steve Miller said.
Soon after moving to Mankato, Miller joined the Bethlehem Lutheran Church softball team. Steve Miller recalled when he was 10 years old, the team had a game but couldn’t play because they were short a player, so he volunteered his son.
“I get up to the bat and I hit a ball between the shortstop and the third baseman,” Steve Miller said. “I made it to first base and was proud as a peacock. As always, my dad was right behind me.”
As athletic director, his dad went above and beyond what was required, doing whatever was necessary to schedule, promote and handle logistics for every single game. “He was out there lining the fields because at that time they didn’t have enough maintenance people,” Steve Miller said. “He would mow. He would be out there doing it all. He ran the popcorn stand at Mankato East for years for all the games.”
Jeffrey Grimmer, who also taught at Mankato East High School, met Donald Miller around the time he became boys’ athletic director. The two sang together with the Riverblenders for years, where Miller became known for his funny outfits and dry humor.
“Don was the goofiest guy,” Grimmer said. “He’d wear all sorts of weird outfits and he’d wear blaze-orange hair. He was a real comedian.”
He had a large family, including six children, 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and invited the entire extended family over for hot dogs, burgers and chicken on Sundays. Grimmer said Miller routinely invited the Riverblenders over for barbecues, where they held singing contests.
“Of all the people I’ve met in the world, he’s number one on the list,” Grimmer said. “He’s honorable, he’s humorous and he’s supportive. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”
Steve Miller said his dad was a positive influence on everyone he interacted with, always wearing a smile. He volunteered his time driving around a “craft-mobile” where he would teach crafts to kids. A child of the Great Depression, he was an avid carpenter and self-taught visual artist. He loved golfing, cards, fishing, and made his own poles.
He was stern when he needed to be as a coach and teacher, but Steve Miller said his dad's soft side was always just around the bend.
“His approach was kind of a Vince Lombardi type of way, but yet after it was all done, he became soft as a marshmallow,” Steve Miller said. “He hit home runs for everybody.”
