MANKATO — Guests pulling into the Mankato Applebee's parking lot for pickup orders Sunday were greeted by servers in Valentine's Day costumes to mark the holiday.
Applebee's General Manager Michael Hokeness said they had done something similar years ago and decided Valentine's Day was the perfect occasion to revive the partnership.
"We're just trying to have some fun with it for the staff and for the guests," he said.
Henni Kristiansen, public relations specialist for FUN.com, said they were thrilled with the idea of sponsoring a couple of costumes for the day.
"We have brand-new exclusive Valentine's costumes in a heart-shaped chocolate box," she said. "We wanted to give back and spread some joy.
Applebee's Area Director Chris Wiebers said seeing the reactions from guests was especially rewarding on what is one of their busiest days of the year for the restaurant.
"When they pull up in a car and see somebody in a costume, it's special," Wiebers said. "They'll never forget it."
