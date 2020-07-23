Professional musician and Mankato native Liz Draper averages about 250 shows a year, from local gigs to tours in Europe and across North America. She her entire summer booked with national and regional dates planned when COVID struck in March.
The tour dates were the first to be canceled. By late spring, the last remaining local gigs fell through too. Hosting virtual jam sessions with musician friends on Zoom helped, but Draper missed the energy of a live audience and live musicians.
Now with a wide-open schedule, Draper and bandmates Clancy Ward and Kyle Ollah hit the water instead of the road this week on a refurbished pontoon, playing gigs from the boat at river towns along the way. The Mississippi River “PonTour” kicked off July 21 with a performance at the South St. Paul boat launch with special guest Charlie Parr, followed shows in Hastings and Pepin, WI. The trio perform in Winona on July 25 before wrapping up the tour near Lacrosse, Wis. on July 26.
“We’ve played together previously in more casual settings,” Draper said. “That’s the beauty of this style of music, it’s similar to jazz in that way. Kyle and Clancy play together a lot because they both live in Duluth.”
Before the boat tour was a sure thing, the lack of gigs was especially tough for Draper, who plays with a variety of Americana bands like the Okee Dokee Brothers and Charlie Parr, and Roma-inspired Orkestar Bez Ime, which translates to “orchestra without a name” in Bulgarian. It wasn’t just the loss of revenue from the canceled shows, but the lack of social connections.
“It all happened so fast,” Draper said. “When it’s something that you do every day, it’s not only for income but also as a social thing just to hangout and connect with people. Not having that anymore was a bit of a shock.”
She left her studio apartment in Minneapolis and returned to Mankato at the end of March, trying to figure out what to do next. A friend who was moving to the Pacific Northwest had offered her an old pontoon boat back in January and she figured she and some friends could fix it up and float down the river for fun.
“Back in March it was more of a practical thing, but when I brought it down to Mankato in April I already had the intent of fixing it up and to use it somehow to play music off of and work towards doing something with it this summer,” she said.
The canceled summer gigs had left her feeling down, as most of her free time prior to March was spent rehearsing and preparing for shows and tours.
“Without any kind of outlet, I wasn’t even inspired to play,” she said.
The pontoon though, gave her a project to look forward to. Her friend, Jake Downs, who books shows at the NaKato Bar and Grill, offered to store the old pontoon at his place and suggested she reach out to Rick Esser, who serves on the board of Mankato Makerspace.
Esser, who has plenty of experience with woodworking — including the construction of a tiny house — jumped at the idea of helping bring the pontoon back to life.
“I’ve had a dream about building a houseboat for awhile,” Esser said. “So, this was a step towards that.”
Esser assembled a large wooden frame at Mankato Makerspace to put a shade on and a tarp up in case of stormy weather and also to hang hammocks off of. A friend who does barn restoration happened to have some extra barnwood that Esser used for the frame.
“I built it kind of a Japanese pagoda style, with little wings hanging off the sides that creates a little shade of its own and also is very stable and strong,” Esser said. “Then I built a couple of storage boxes that were also seats. One had to fit her upright bass perfectly and keep it dry and away from the weather and the other one had to hold a guitar, a banjo and a fiddle, plus extra room for their clothes and whatever else.”
Once complete, Draper towed the boat down to Mankato Makerspace to attach the 200-pound frame and storage boxes — which doubles as a stage and percussion instruments — to the boat itself.
Draper took the refurbished pontoon on a trial run on Lake Francis, along with a shorter trip on the Mississippi River itself. On a phone call from the river on Wednesday, Draper said the boat and the crew were doing well. They pulled up to a marina near Hastings the night before, and the owner welcomed them to spend the night there.
“He called his neighbors down the road and we played for them and had a nice little concert,” Draper said.
Draper said the amount of people pitching in to make the tour a reality has been uplifting. Proceeds from the tour will go towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
“We’re not making any money off of this and neither are the performers that are joining us, but that’s what’s beautiful,” Draper said. “This has made me feel inspired again.”
