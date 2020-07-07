MANKATO — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Minnesota in March — leading to the closure of all public schools, including the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato — staff had just eight days to transition from in-person to online classes for their Adult Basic Education program, bringing both the students and instructors quickly up to speed.
“We started April 1 and didn’t have any time with the students prior to closing,” said Karen Wolters, the program’s coordinator. “Now our entire program is online.”
Liv Musel-Staloch, who supervises the English as a Second Language program at Lincoln, said about 500 of the roughly 900 ABE program’s students are English language learners, and reaching out to those students — making sure they had a computer and internet connectivity — was a top priority.
Because many ESL students were using their children’s devices provided by Mankato Area Public Schools, Lincoln staff opted for the programs they were more likely to be familiar with, like Google Classroom, an online learning application.
“We did a lot of phone calling and FaceTiming to talk them through how to connect,” Wolters said. “We got our office staff on board to be calling all the students and find out who needs computers and who needs internet. We paired our teachers into teams so they could team teach, so those teachers helped each other with the technology.”
They provided every student who needed one with a computer and internet access through PC’s for People, a local non-profit that repairs donated computers and provides low-cost internet access.
“By spring a lot of students had a device and were using it, but not everybody,” Wolters said. “They handed out as many laptops and Chromebooks as they had and then they had to switch to desktops because they had no more left.”
After those online classes ended in late May, staff surveyed each student in June, asking open-ended questions about what they liked and disliked about the online experience. After working out most of the kinks and gathering feedback from students, summer classes began online for a month starting Monday.
To their surprise, the survey revealed that a majority of students actually preferred online classes. Even though they reported distractions from their kids being at home and connectivity issues, most felt more connected to their peers and said it was more practical, especially for students who lacked reliable transportation or lived in rural areas.
“That’s a huge part of their day, it can take them an hour to find the route and take the bus to get to school even if they’re right in Mankato,” Wolters said. “Some of those people would drive an hour one way to come to our school in Mankato.”
Learning from home allowed Jairo Tejada — an ESL student living in Madelia who came to the United States from El Salvador — to add a couple more classes for the summer. He said he’s noticed a big improvement in his English skills since he began taking classes at Lincoln.
“It helped me a lot,” Tejada said. “I was using my phone to translate almost everything. From that point until now there has been a lot of improvement.”
When classes transitioned online, Lincoln staff called him to make sure he was able to access email, the internet and the online courses themselves, making tutorial videos when needed. He said the online classes have allowed him to devote more time to learning.
“The online classes are perfect for me because I can take all the classes I want,” Tejada said. “Right now, I can take 4-5, so it’s been perfect for me.”
Wolters said the ESL program is supplemented with citizenship preparation, driver’s education and career development classes designed to help immigrants and refugees get their footing as they begin a new life in Minnesota.
While Tejada heard about the program through word-of-mouth, most of the students are referred to Lincoln’s ESL program through the Minnesota Council of Churches — the largest secondary refugee resettlement agency in the area — meaning they mostly serve immigrants and refugees who are moving to the Mankato area from somewhere else within the U.S.
“The top immigrant population that we serve is from various countries in East Africa; like Somalia, South Sudan, North Sudan and Ethiopia,” Musel-Staloch said. “Probably the next highest number would be from Central America.”
Despite the changes, Wolters and Musel-Staloch said summer enrollment is comparable to last year, evidence that students are continuing to benefit from those classes, even if they are virtual. Wolters said holding the classes in real time, similar to a webinar format, has been especially important for English language learners.
“We just felt like our students really needed that face time to listen, speak and understand and get direction,” Wolters said. “They also needed the support; we needed to connect them to all the community resources that were out there.”
Especially with so many rumors and disinformation about COVID, they want to ensure that students were getting their information from reliable sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Wolters said she was surprised to discover that many immigrant and refugee families were not aware of the free lunches provided by the school district every weekday at sites throughout Mankato in response to the pandemic.
“We have to incorporate all those community resources into classes, because we found out tons of people didn’t know about those things,” Wolters said.
“It may be the only connection they have to what’s happening other than their families, and some of their families are not here.”
With plans for the fall still up in the air, schools are required to be ready to implement three options in the fall. The Mankato Area Public Schools district, which includes Lincoln Community Center, is expected to decide on fall plans at the end of July. Classes will be either online, in-person or a combination of the two.
Wolters said how fall classes look at Lincoln will depend largely on how the K-12 school year looks in the fall. But either way, computer literacy has now reached a sense of urgency because of the pandemic.
“Now going into this year, we know that whenever we have the opportunity to be face-to-face, we’re going to be offering some computer trainings and more support for students, so if we have to flip to completely online, we’ve got them as prepared as possible.”
