MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region Sunday, up from 75 cases Saturday, as statewide cases dropped to 1,784.
Blue Earth County had an additional 24 cases, followed by 15 in Brown County, 14 in Nicollet County, 10 in Waseca County and six in Sibley County.
Martin County had five new cases, Le Sueur County had three and Faribault County reported one new case. Watonwan County reported no additional cases Sunday.
The statewide numbers raised the cumulative total number of cases to 542,053. Of those, 516,427 no longer require isolation.
There were no deaths in area counties Sunday. Statewide, the MDH reported 13 new deaths from the virus; 6,957 people have died from COVID-19 across the state since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Minnesota reached an encouraging milestone Sunday; more than 2 million of the state's residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's just over 46 percent of state residents 16 and older.
More than 31 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccinations.
But as vaccination numbers increase, COVID case counts continue to rise, too. The state has been averaging more than 2,400 new cases each day over the past week — the highest that number has been in more than three months.
Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters popping up in recent weeks in the southwest Twin Cities metro area as well as the Mankato area, in central Minnesota and around Aurora and Ely in the northeast.
Hospitalizations have climbed significantly in the past few weeks to levels not seen since January, and COVID deaths are trending up, too. Health officials say coronavirus variants circulating in Minnesota are driving those increases.
The number of known, active cases has been trending upward over the past few weeks, with nearly 19,000 as of Sunday’s report — marking more than three weeks with active daily counts above 10,000.
But Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said last week that while the increase in cases is concerning, the growing number of vaccinated people in Minnesota means the state likely won’t see a surge in cases of the scope seen in November and December.
Sunday’s Health Department data showed nearly 1.4 million Minnesotans fully inoculated. More than 2 million — 2,050,818 — have received at least one dose, including about 84 percent of residents age 65 and older.
The agency reported more than 86,000 additional vaccine doses administered. The seven-day trend of more than 58,500 doses a day is the highest since vaccinations began in late December.
