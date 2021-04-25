MANKATO — New Ulm turned out to be a perfect halfway point for Steve Hemsath to celebrate his mother-in-law’s 80th birthday – who he hadn’t seen in over a year due to the pandemic – and to celebrate their being fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
After a little online research, he settled on Bingham Hall Bed and Breakfast, a 19th century mansion with four guest rooms just a five-minute walk from New Ulm’s business district.
“They put a lot of work into this place and it’s beautiful,” said Hemsath, of Robbinsdale, on Friday. “I’m here with my wife and my in-laws from Waterloo, Iowa. I ride my bike a lot, so I rode around town last night and this morning. If we come back again, we will stay a little bit longer.”
Shannon McKeeth, who co-owns Bingham Hall with her husband, Todd, has seen an uptick in reservations over the past six weeks thanks to more people getting vaccinated and the loosened COVID restrictions across Minnesota.
“It seems quite a few people have money in their pockets and they're wanting to spend it,” she said. “It’s very promising. I’m optimistic.”
She said guests are attracted to New Ulm’s German heritage, the Schell’s Brewery, nearby wineries and downtown shopping. History buffs frequently come to stay at Bingham House to research the town’s history. She expects the summer will be even better, after what has been a rough year for the hospitality industry.
“People aren’t looking at you like a deer in headlights wondering what’s going to drop next,” McKeeth said. “People are more relaxed, and they feel more comfortable now.”
Bryan Duncanson, maintenance engineer at City Center Hotel in Mankato, said most of the hotel’s guests stay there because of its close proximity to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and other nearby attractions. It’s the polar opposite of last year, with only a few staff on duty.
“The last year was pretty terrible,” Duncanson said. “But once they allowed people back into the Civic Center – even with a few hockey games where they allowed spectators – our business has jumped in the past six weeks.”
Anna Thill, president of Visit Mankato, said sporting events – especially youth sports like baseball, softball and swimming – are playing a big role in the widespread return of visitors to the community.
“There is a very exciting calendar building on sporting events in this community for the summer and into the fall,” Thill said. “That is super exciting to see. We’re going to see that really starting to help out with our hotels and all of our retail and hospitality-related businesses in the community.”
Some events, like the Minnesota Senior Games, which Mankato and St. Cloud take turns hosting every two years — and the Mankato Marathon scheduled for October — are generating even more interest compared to pre-pandemic levels, Thill said.
Those tournaments mean that Duncanson and the City Center Hotel staff are expecting another jump in business in May, when the softball season kicks into gear at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
“We’re optimistic that things are going to improve very soon here,” he said.
Those summer games at Caswell Park have led to increasing reservations at North Mankato’s new Comfort Inn & Suites, which is scheduled to open to customers in the next week or so.
“A lot of activities are getting back on track,” said Eric Seljeskog, the owner of the new motel.
“We’ve started to book a lot of groups for tournaments at the Caswell Softball Complex,” he added. “We’re getting a lot of calls for that. Now that we’re close to our opening day, we’re really starting to pick things up. The general sense that we’re seeing is that people are really excited to get back out and start traveling again.”
Chris Crowell, general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown, said the recent buzz in the hospitality industry is that business is not only going to come back, but it’s going to come back in a big way, whether that’s for leisure, events or business.
“As more and more people get vaccinated, I think the business community will feel more comfortable with sending people out for business meetings,” Crowell said. “Certainly, some of it’s going to change. The part where people can work from home now – some of those things maybe just won’t go back to the way they were, but maybe that will open up some new things.”
Crowell said they had to lay off 22 employees when the pandemic hit last year, but they’ve since hired back about two thirds of staff in anticipation of a promising summer.
“As it gets busier, we’ve been adding more people slowly,” he said. “The tricky part is you don’t want to bring too many people back too soon and then have to lay them off, so we’re just playing it by ear.”
Ashley Sprenger, general manager at AmericInn near the campus of Minnesota State University, said that while they’re currently hiring, it’s been a struggle to find quality candidates. It’s a common theme among not just hotel owners, but also for restaurants and the hospitality industry in general.
“The first quarter of this year, we did amazingly better than we expected, so we’re hoping it continues,” Sprenger said. “But I think it will take another year or two to get back to where we were revenue wise. This summer, we’ll see what plays out.”
At the historic Konsbruck Hotel in St. Peter, co-owner Natasha O’Hara is finding that people are testing the waters with weekend getaways nearby as they return to traveling.
She said a group of women recently booked all five rooms of the hotel, opting to stock their own wine and food and using the hotel’s common area to gather, while staying in their own rooms and spending the day shopping and hiking area trails.
“They were excited to do something together, but they also have room to do that,” O’Hara said. “I think more people are ready to start taking smaller trips that are closer to home.”
Despite the cautious optimism, Thill said the renewed interest in making advance reservations to travel and booking events in the area shows that people are becoming more confident in developing plans ahead of time following a year that was anything but predictable.
“The demand for hotel rooms in April was up 214% compared to last April,” Thill said. “We are seeing more people searching for travel and making bookings. That also speaks to their confidence that they’re not going to be shut down again.”
After spending a night in New Ulm with his wife and in-laws, Hemsath is planning a much larger trip later this year, while still maintaining a sense of flexibility.
“In September we’re going to Switzerland and stopping in Iceland on our way back,” he said. “But all these things are still up in the air. It depends on where COVID takes us. Even though we’re vaccinated, you still have to follow the CDC guidelines.”
