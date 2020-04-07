Grain prices at Tuesday’s close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 2.94
Soybeans 8.09
Beverly Joan "Bev" Fredin, 74, of Saint James, Minnesota died on April 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Leave condolences at www.sturmfh.com.
