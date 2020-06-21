WATERVILLE — In southern Minnesota’s lakes region between Faribault and Mankato, late winter and early spring usually marks a high volume of calls to area resorts — when visitors typically make reservations months in advance. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a concern, vacationers are making more last-minute bookings, opting for a more laid-back and shorter vacation closer to home.
Bill Byrne, owner of Lakeview Resort near Waterville, said the season started off slowly, but he’s seen an uptick in phone calls recently; and more people are booking reservations a couple weeks out instead of months, as was common in past years.
“We have new customers, people that had places cancel on them or had planned to fly someplace and have now decided to stay closer to home at a place where they can go in a car, get away and relax a little bit rather than fighting airports and large crowds,” Byrne said.
On June 18, the Transportation Security Administration reported air travel is only 20% of what it was on the same date in 2019.
Byrne thinks part of that has to do with the unpredictable and changing nature of COVID-19 — that there’s some hesitancy to make plans too soon. He had a spike in calls from people booking spots at the resort in January and February before those calls dropped to hardly any throughout the spring. He’s now seeing a rebound for the month of June.
“There’s some hesitancy as to what’s going on with the virus; so, they’re not getting too far ahead of themselves,” he said.
Kamp Dels operations manager Grant Pope said customers called to reserve sites in January and February, but then canceled those reservations as COVID spread to Minnesota in March. Those calls started to rise in volume as Governor Tim Walz loosened restrictions aimed to curb the spread of the virus. Now they’re taking reservations for July and August.
“Right now, I think people are tip-toeing around making reservations too soon,” Pope said. “They don’t know what’s going to happen, so they don’t want to book too far in advance. A lot of people are making last-minute plans for the upcoming weekend.”
Chuck Fenger, owner of Beaver Dam Resort near Cleveland, said bookings have remained steady for seasonal rentals, but he’s had to start from scratch with the short-term reservations. The 90-campsite resort is currently at capacity, with 150-200 people on a waiting list, but sales have dropped at the resort store, which doubles as a restaurant and bar.
“It’s a little bit different, trying to make sure everybody is staying safe and keeping their distance,” Fenger said. “Our store has been a little slower because of the executive order of not being able to be open and then the 50% capacity. But the campers are just moving along as business as usual.”
Fenger plans to open the resort swimming pool to customers this week, a popular draw on hot-summer days. When Gov. Walz gave the green light for pools to reopen June 10 at 50% capacity, Kamp Dels saw a spike in visitors.
“Once we were allowed to open the pool, we’ve seen a boost recently,” Pope said. “I think that’s in general what people want. It’s summer and they want to relax and sit by a pool.”
Pope said staff give customers wrist bands with different colors to monitor who is using the pool to keep attendance at or below capacity along with allotted time slots. He’s been heartened to see customers’ flexibility and cooperation with those policies.
“People want this to work,” he said. “That’s one thing that we really see.”
With so much pent up stress from staying home in March, April and May, visitors tell Byrne that the idea of fishing during the day, then sitting around a fire by a lake under a starry night is far more attractive than traveling by plane to contend with the crowds at museums, historical sites and theme parks.
Many of his customers who come from the Twin Cities are surprised to discover there are so many lakes in south-central Minnesota and are struck by the convenience of driving just an hour south rather than a half-day trip up north.
“I had one caller who booked almost three weeks out,” Byrne said. “But this is the earliest some of her children who work in health care had a better idea when they’re going to be able to have that time off. We have so many lakes, camping and cabin opportunities that they can do in a three-day weekend and not have devoted an eight-hour drive north and back.”
With bookings down during the spring, Pope said they’re in the process of catching up to what he expects will be a decent year for the resort. It’s a crucial economic boost for towns like Waterville and Elysian, which thrive on summer tourist dollars. One silver lining for Byrne is that the region is popping up on people’s radar for the first time as a tourist destination.
“Especially in southern Minnesota, the benefits of our tourism industry so often get overlooked, which is going to help not just the resorts, but maybe the grocery store, the restaurant and the hardware store you see on the main streets of our small towns.”
