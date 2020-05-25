MANKATO — While many of the ceremonies commemorating Memorial Day in and around Mankato Monday were suspended or shortened to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the main ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Place in downtown Mankato still attracted a sizable crowd.
“It’s a little bit expanded from last year,” said James Olson, a veteran who served in Iraq in 2004. “But of course, we’re not doing all of the ceremonies we usually do, so it’s just a little bit bigger here.”
About 40 people gathered for the ceremony on the corner of Mulberry and Second Street at 10 a.m. Monday to honor the soldiers who lost their lives in battle.
Organizers began with a prayer, followed by two speakers, the laying of a blue wreath in remembrance of the fallen, a firing squad and the bugle performance of “Taps,” a song accompanying military funerals for well over a century.
Olson, a member of American Legion Post 11, one of several veterans’ groups who organized the event, said about 20 veterans from the Korean War to the present participated in the ceremony.
“The biggest thing is just to remember all the men and women from the time that our country was started in 1775,” Olson said. “There’s been roughly 1,624,000 men and women that have died in military service to the United States.”
For Olson, who has participated in the ceremony since 2006, the day hits close to home. Several soldiers he served with and knew personally died in combat.
“For myself, it’s just to remember all those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and all the guys I knew who were killed in Iraq,” he said. “That’s why we do it.”
After the downtown ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pete Hagert headed out to the historic Minneopa Cemetery — founded in 1855 — to pay his respects to the soldiers buried there.
Four generations of his family are also buried at the cemetery, including great-grandparents, grandparents, his father, cousins and uncles.
“I’m on the board here and I’m also with the memorial squad,” Hagert said. “Normally we would go out on Memorial Day and split up into four squads to cover all the cemeteries and memorials around town. But due to the situation this year we couldn’t do that, so I talked with Dean (Otto). We wanted to do something.”
Otto, a fellow board member at Minneopa Cemetery, has been participating in Memorial Day ceremonies for as long as he can remember. His father – a World War II veteran – is buried here, as well as his uncle who was killed in Iwo Jima. The cemetery also has the largest concentration of Civil War veterans’ memorials in Blue Earth County.
About 20 people came out to the cemetery for a short, five-minute ceremony, followed by a bugle rendition of “Taps,” performed by Marine Corps League Veteran Dean Roberts, of Lake Crystal.
“The point of this day is people gave up something for it – they gave their all,” Roberts said. “Things are going wrong and people think the virus is a catastrophe, but war is a lot worse.”
Even though the ceremony was shorter than usual, and without the full honor guard and officers present this year, Otto said it's important to remember not only his own family, but all veterans who lost their lives in war.
“Memorial Day is always to remember those that have gone before us, made our country what it is, and made this space what it is,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.