Brian Frink can’t remember a time when he wasn’t drawn to the visual arts. As a kid growing up in a small town in northern Illinois, his parents took him to the Art Institute of Chicago, and he remembers being fixated on one particular painting by abstract expressionist Clyfford Still.
“He has a big, black painting there, the size of a wall; it’s gigantic,” Frink said. “I stood in front of that painting when I was a little kid with absolute wonder. It was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen, because it was so audacious. I said to myself, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”
Frink — who retired this spring after 32 years as an art professor and former chair of MSU’s arts department — plans to focus more on his own artwork at his sprawling rural studio and gallery where he lives with his wife, Wilbur, a couple miles south of Mankato.
“Brian just brought to our department this amazing creative energy, ambition and an attitude of adventure and risk taking,” said Liz Miller, an art professor and colleague from MSU.
“He really energized the program and that attitude of adventure and experimentation obviously influenced students to take risks and be ambitious with their work.”
That ambition and risk taking is obvious at the Poor Farm, a giant historic building erected in 1877 that initially provided housing for German immigrant farmers when they became too old to work. Poor farms — run by county governments as an early form of social security — were prevalent across the United States in the late 19th and early 20th century, but very few of the original structures remain.
In 1955, the building, which had 22 bedrooms for 44 people, later housed the elderly before changing hands multiple times in the 1980s and ‘90s. After acquiring the building in 1998, Frink and his wife turned it into a series of studios, including a woodworking shop and large art studio adorned with completed paintings, drawings and works-in-progress. Every single room is an artistic expression.
“He’s always reinventing himself, and the Poor Farm just shows his creativity,” said Shannon Sinning, president of the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts board of directors who met Frink when both were serving on the board.
“When he sold that idea to Wilbur, he said, ‘I’m going to make this villa like we’ve seen in France,’ and it was just this dump at the time,” Sinning laughed. “He’s put his whole heart and soul into that thing.”
Frink envisioned the building as a community space from the onset — creating a gallery in the basement for student exhibitions. He’s also held fundraisers there — a couple that former Sen. Al Franken attended — along with a benefit
