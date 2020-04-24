For Becky Broughten, of Waseca, the appeal of going out to eat is being able to enjoy a leisurely conversation around the table at a restaurant with family.
Since Gov. Tim Walz suspended dining in at restaurants March 16, that hasn’t been an option. “It’s been awhile, a couple months at least,” Broughten said.
Luckily for her, the Waseca drive-in restaurant, Barney’s, and others like it provide an opportunity to do just that. Wednesday’s high temperature of 74 degrees with plenty of sunshine made for a perfect day to enjoy the restaurant’s outdoor seating with her three daughters.
“We actually just walked around the lake and came here for lunch,” Broughten said. “I figured it would be open because it’s takeout, and it’s on our way home.”
Troy Bendt, owner of the restaurant for 13 years, opened for the season April 1. He said business so far this year has been comparable to previous years. But April’s unpredictability — from snowstorms of past years combined with unseasonably warm days — make it difficult to determine how much COVID-19 is affecting business.
“April is always a hit and miss. It’s hard to tell because it’s hard to sell ice cream at 32 degrees. But it’s OK right now. It’s been steady. We’ve had only five nice days, and this is one of them,” he said Wednesday.
Barney’s has provided diners in Waseca with American comfort food since the 1940s, giving customers the option of ordering from their car or from outside tables with a view of Clear Lake across the highway.
In the era of COVID-19, drive-in restaurants are the only option customers have for a sit-down experience because those tables are outside, allowing people to spread out and maintain social distancing while still eating there. With more people getting outside during the stay-at-home order, he remains cautiously optimistic.
“You can come here and just stay 6 feet away or sit in the car,” Bendt said. “At least you can get out of the house. I hope to do just as good if not better than other years.”
Bendt said there have been a few unexpected benefits — most of his 14 employees are high school and college kids, many of whom are back home from school finishing up the semester online. Without any extracurricular activities such as band or track, they are picking up extra shifts.
Steph Thorsen, owner of the Country Drive In in Winthrop, which opens May 6, is expanding her hours this season for the same reason.
“Most of the kids that work for me are athletes,” Thorsen said. “With spring sports on hiatus, everyone’s available. Normally we’re open evenings only during the week and then weekends all day, but because college kids are all home, we will be open full days right away.”
A few years ago, Bendt began offering food delivery, a feature that was underutilized until now. Since he opened this season, delivery orders have tripled. But now with the weather perking up, customers are taking advantage of the outdoor seating.
Maryann Schlaak, of New Richland, and her niece Stephanie Quaale, of Clairmont, decided Waseca would make a good halfway point to meet. They decided to take advantage of the warm weather and have lunch at Barney’s.
“It feels phenomenal with the good sunshine just to be out,” Schlaak said. “Sitting at a restaurant is nice and it’s been a long siege. I think everybody’s getting itchy for the nice weather.”
That’s also the reason Savannah Lane and Jacob Black, who recently moved to Waseca, decided to bring their 3-year-old daughter to Barney’s.
“When we first moved here, I found this place and it’s pretty cool,” Lane said. “We usually just come for the treats, but today we’re actually eating lunch.”
The stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least May 4. The governor will be announcing whether to extend or modify the existing order. His decision will determine how the summer looks for both restaurants.
For the time being, Thorsen said her business will be pickup only. At Barney’s, Bendt hosts classic movie nights in the summer. But with movie theaters closed, those summer movies fall into a gray area.
“I don’t know if we’ll do that or not,” Bendt said. “I don’t want to push my luck. If other people can’t do it, I’d better not do it. We’ll just see how long this stuff goes on.”
