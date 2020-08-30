MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported a drop in new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region Sunday, with a total of 58 cases, down from 95 on Saturday.
Blue Earth County had the most, with 21 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 1,223. Watonwan County had 12 new cases, followed by six in Brown County, five in Sibley County, four in Waseca County, three cases for Faribault and Le Sueur Counties, and two each in Martin and Nicollet Counties.
No new deaths were reported in the nine-county region, with a statewide total of two, including a Jackson County resident in their 50s.
The MDH reported an additional 934 cases across Minnesota, bringing the total to 75,189. Of those, 66,916 have recovered and no longer require isolation. As of Sunday, 315 people remained hospitalized from the virus across the state, and a total of 8,237 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.
The numbers come as more younger Minnesotans are becoming infected with the virus. As of Sunday, Minnesotans between the ages of 20-24 made up the largest share of people in the state who tested positive for COVID-19, with a total of 9,923 for that age group.
The upward trend has created heightened concern among health officials as students head back to schools, colleges and universities across the state. The percentage of positive tests also has been ticking upward in recent days.
State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said everyone should help limit community transmission of the virus to make on-site learning more possible for students.
"Our priority right now is ensuring that kids can safely attend school, and as many in person as safely possible, and so we want to make sure that what's happening in the community is at a place to allow for as much in-person education as can safely happen," she said.
The Osseo, Minn., school district on Friday became the latest to delay the start of in-person learning. The district’s school board voted 4-to-1 in favor of delaying the start of a hybrid learning option until Sept. 28.
The decision was controversial. Earlier this week, the board voted down a plan the superintendent recommended to delay hybrid learning until mid-October, although they did approve a one-week delay to start of the academic year for all students.
Superintendent Cory McIntyre said the extra two weeks of distance learning was needed to hire and train staff as well as monitor COVID-19 case counts in the district’s counties and cities. He also warned that the district may need to change their plans again, depending on case rate data.
Several districts have shifted away from initial plans for in-person learning — and others are considering it. Students within the Mankato Area Public Schools district will return to school this year with a hybrid learning model of online teaching and rotating in-person classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.