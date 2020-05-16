MANKATO — It’s been a long wait for Mankato West High School sophomore Peyton Hinsch to get her driver’s license. While there is now a light at the end of the tunnel – Class D road exams will be offered again beginning May 26 – she still hasn’t been able to reschedule her previously cancelled road test originally slated for May 4.
When Gov. Walz issued his first stay-at-home order from March 27 – April 10, Hinsch still hoped it wouldn’t affect her final two scheduled hours of behind-the-wheel training on April 23 at Safety and Respect Driving School in Mankato.
Then Walz extended the order through May 3, pushing back that final behind-the-wheel lesson. By May 4, the day Hinsch turned 16, the Governor had already extended it again until May 18. That stay-at-home order expired Sunday night.
“I was supposed to take my driver’s test on my actual birthday,” Hinsch said. “I was in the middle of taking behind-the-wheel; I had four hours already done.”
She had already completed the 30 required classroom hours before behind-the-wheel instruction was canceled and the school transitioned to online classes, leaving her in limbo.
Before Walz announced the lifting of the stay-at-home order last week, Hinsch wondered why behind-the-wheel classes couldn’t resume with extra precautions. Now, it appears they will.
Safety and Respect Driving School owner Ryan Hammett, who was given the green light to resume those behind-the-wheel classes Monday, had been busy preparing.
“We’re ready to go,” Hammett said. “We bought a lot of one-time use masks for students who might come without one. Then I stocked up on disinfecting wipes so we can disinfect the car between lessons.”
St. Peter High School, one of the few remaining drivers ed programs affiliated with a school district in the region, serves about 150 students annually through its driver’s education program. Several students were in the middle of behind-the-wheel training when they had to temporarily suspend instruction, said driving instructor Patrick Klubben.
“We have a priority list and I’ve had a half-dozen others inquire about starting behind-the-wheel,” Klubben said. “I’m putting them on a list in the order they contacted us.”
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will face a significant backlog of teenagers who had their road tests canceled from COVID-19; that’s on top of what had already been a long waiting list in 2019.
“The DMV was backed up in the first-place last fall,” said Tom Nelson, who had seven St. Peter High School students with only two hours left of behind-the-wheel training when Walz announced the stay-at-home order.
Shorter waiting times in out-state Minnesota had led some Twin Cities residents to schedule tests in Mankato in the past year. With limited space, Mankato-area teenagers began looking elsewhere too.
“I was having kids go an hour to take a test,” Nelson said. “They were going from St. Peter to Fairmont.”
Last fall, Peyton Hinsch and her mother, Belynda Hinsch, were encouraged to schedule her road test six months in advance. Even then, the closest location she could get into on her birthday was in Fairmont. With that test falling through the cracks, she joins a growing number of Minnesotans who are still waiting to find out when they can reschedule.
The good news is she can finally finish those behind-the-wheel hours this week, although taking the road test to get her license is still up in the air.
“She can’t drive her car or go anywhere,” Belynda Hinsch said. “She wants to get a job but can’t work. It’s super disappointing obviously.”
The Minnesota Department of Safety announced it would prioritize residents whose tests had been canceled in response to COVID-19, but it will be a daunting task – Hinsch joins 13,500 would-be drivers in the state whose tests were cancelled since March.
“We’re worried about how far ahead I’m going to take it now, because six months from now is October, and I don’t really want to wait until October to take my driver’s test,” she said.
With neighboring Wisconsin waiving road tests for young drivers to expedite the process, the Minnesota legislature is now weighing in. On Friday, state senators passed legislation in a vote of 37 – 30 in favor of allowing third parties, such as driving schools, to administer road tests. That bill now goes to the House.
