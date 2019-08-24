Q: During the month of May there was a lovely and educational exhibit about pollinators in the display cases at the Blue Earth County Library. I learned that pollination is as essential to life as water and oxygen.
Two headers in the exhibit pointed out that if you love monarch butterflies, then you must love milkweed, as that is the only plant that is critical to the entire life cycle of monarchs. Other suggestions to help pollinators (bees, butterflies, birds, bats, beetles — the 5 B's) were to grow native flowers, have less lawn area, and use no poisons on your yard and plants.
Evidently, our county department heads and staff did not see the exhibit. On the same day that the exhibit came down, county employees had sprayed and killed the milkweed plants that have been growing outside the library entrance for many years now.
Our questions to both our city and county government staff who are in charge of these decisions are these: What is your policy regarding pollinators and the plants and habitat that they need? How is that policy communicated to your staff who actually do the work that is designated by your policy? Does your policy take into account the new information and research that is available regarding pollinators?
I would really like to see my questions answered in The Mankato Free Press. Thank you for any help you can provide on this.
A: OK, several questions here.
First, what was the deal with the herbicide on the milkweed outside the Blue Earth County Library?
"We contract out for spraying the weeds in the rock garden down there," said Tim Edwards, physical plant director for the county. "And they sprayed the milkweed. ... It was an honest mistake."
Edwards has heard from the family that sent this question to Ask Us, and he's educated the weed-spraying company.
"We talked to them since then: 'Please don't spray the milkweed. They're good for monarchs,'" Edwards said.
And the milkweed actually grew back despite the earlier herbicide treatment, but the latest report is that it's now gone again.
In any case, Edwards is planning to discuss with the concerned citizens broader strategies the county can implement to be more pollinator-friendly. That could include a small garden outside the library featuring wildflowers and other plants that bees and butterflies love, and maybe some plantings along county trails. They or other volunteers will probably have to commit to doing some weeding and other maintenance work where the more natural plantings are located.
"We're going to have a meeting with them and discuss what we can do," he said.
Edwards oversees the landscape around county buildings, which is primarily lawn, trees and shrubs.
Probably the largest amount of public property in the county is the right-of-way along hundreds of miles of county roads, which is under the authority of Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
Thilges notes, however, that the state sets the rules for road ditches and the county is required by law to control weed growth in all those ditches.
The weed-control effort involves both mowing and spraying, and it's a monumental effort considering the number of miles of roadway in Blue Earth County.
"If we see patches of (milkweed), we'll try to leave it if it's practical and feasible," Thilges said. "But you have other noxious weeds that intermingle that we're legally required to manage."
As for the city of Mankato, City Manager Pat Hentges said cities are also required to control noxious weeds in some circumstances. That said, the city has been trying to move away from closely mowed grass and toward more natural grassland and wild areas.
"You are seeing us reduce the amount of managed property in weed control and mowing and going back to native grasses," Hentges said, pointing to the Glenwood Avenue ravine as an example.
Those efforts may not look particularly impressive initially, but over time they can become mostly self-sustaining grasslands.
"We, a lot of times, have to spray for thistle in the early years before we manage it (more naturally)," he said.
There are places where the city is trying to be more hospitable to pollinators, most obviously in the gardens and landscaping of Sibley Park.
Hentges said that effort is being extended to the land bordering stormwater retention ponds, too.
"We're planting types of prairie grasses and other plants that promote pollinators," he said.
Because of the concern about the declining numbers of bees and other pollinators, those sorts of efforts will likely grow in coming years as local governments decide how to manage public land, Hentges said: "I can only imagine that that's going to get more thoughtful."
One more thing. Ask Us Guy learned something interesting about monarch butterflies when researching this week's column on the University of Minnesota's Monarch Lab website.
The monarchs flitting around the area this time of year are not the children of the monarchs that migrated north from Mexico last spring — they're either the great-grandchildren or the great-great-grandchildren. And they're the ones that will be making the 3,000-mile trip back to Mexico, living until March when they will begin migrating north again — laying eggs in northern Mexico or the southern United States.
The children of those butterflies, after doing the caterpillar-cocoon thing, will continue the northern migration their parents started, laying eggs along the way, arriving in Minnesota in late May and June. The grandchildren crawling out of those eggs stick close to where they were born even when they get their wings "and can use all of their energy to produce as many offspring as possible," according to the Monarch Lab.
And it's those offspring (or their kids if they have enough time to reproduce before the cold weather arrives) that fly south to Mexico and start the process over again.
In each instance, the caterpillars hatch on some variety of milkweed and eat nothing but that plant as they prepare to make their transformation into a butterfly.
