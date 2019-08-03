Q: As we walk the streets of upper North Mankato we see them, they're on every corner. The street signs feature a paddle wheel design. The signs are a nod to the river history of North Mankato. The recent "Glimpse of the Past" in the Sunday Free Press reinforced my question. What happened to this effort and the big question, what happened to the two flashy neon paddle wheel signs on Belgrade and Lee Boulevard. Remember them? Why were they taken down so quickly and where are they now?
A: Ask Us Guy had forgotten all about the original design of those entrance signs until this question arrived, and he has no recollection of when the top half disappeared. So he called North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen, who made some inquiries and called back a few days later.
"I remember when the paddlewheels were on the signs, but I don't have any idea — nor did any of the longer-ranging staff I could talk to have a good idea — of why they went down or where they went," Dehen said. "I think maybe Wendell Sande would be the one to check with on that because he was probably the one in charge when that happened."
The retired city administrator doesn't remember the year or the specifics of the decision to lop off the top of the signs, but it involved aesthetics.
"At the time, the council thought they'd be more attractive without the illuminated portion," said Sande, who retired in 2012.
The illuminated portion wasn't anything as fancy as neon, by the way. Sande said it was internally-lit multi-colored plastic.
It doesn't appear anyone thought of saving the plastic paddlewheels, either. City crews were just told to get rid of them.
"The Public Works Department at the time removed them," Sande said.
The ultimate fate of the plastic paddlewheels will apparently remain forever a mystery, lost to the annals of history.
(Or maybe some knowledgeable person from North Mankato will write Ask Us Guy a note, and it will only remain a mystery until next week.)
Q: The roundabout being put in at Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue, the bid was 31% over estimates. But they'd already started the underground work (moving utility lines.) Why would you start the underground before the bids were in? If I was a contractor, I might inflate my bid knowing the utility work was already underway.
A: The roundabout construction on Mankato's east side is a jointly funded project by the city and Blue Earth County, which is the jurisdiction overseeing the $1.74 million improvement to the dangerous intersection.
And the reader is correct, utility companies were asked to relocate their telephone lines, fiber optic cable and natural gas line before bids were opened May 1 and before the County Board reluctantly agreed to approve the higher-than-expected construction contract May 7.
But county Public Works Director Ryan Thilges rejects the premise of the question — that contractors would see the utility work being done and would jack up their bids under the belief the county was locked into moving forward with the project.
"It's a common practice for the county and other agencies to require the utilities be relocated before the start of construction," Thilges said.
In the case of the Haefner-Madison roundabout, it's a disruptive project for neighboring businesses and the broader retail district on Mankato's east side, and the county and city wanted to get the traffic circle built and the road reopened as quickly as possible — ideally before the busy back-to-school shopping season.
So contractors bidding on the project knew they would be under tight deadlines, Thilges said. Working fast was going to be difficult with the Haefner-Madison roundabout in any case because it's a compact construction zone, making it harder for crews to be working on multiple elements of the roundabout at the same time. He also noted that several major road construction projects in the Mankato area have come in above estimates this year, so the Haefner-Madison roundabout wasn't an outlier.
Delaying the relocation of the utility lines until after a construction bid was awarded would have exacerbated those challenges, he said.
The winning contractor — facing a tight deadline — could have jumped right into the construction, working around the utility lines, but that would have left the company with the potential liability that comes with accidentally severing a gas line or fiber optic cable. The only alternative would be for the contractor to delay the start of construction for a significant period of time while waiting for the various utility companies to get their lines moved.
If the bidders hadn't been confident the utilities would be out of their way, Thilges believes they would have hedged their bets by submitting bids even further above estimates.
"Prices would have been way higher, and the feasibility of getting the project done on schedule would have been highly questionable," he said.
