Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermot and Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad addressed city officials during a press conference Wednesday to urge legislators to pass funding to increase staffing at the attorney general’s office.
Ellison has asked the Legislature, which adjourned its regular session in May, to pass a $1.8 million supplemental budget request for the Attorney General’s Office Criminal Division.
The money would help provide seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to assist county attorneys.
Ellison said the extra staffing is needed.
Almost all criminal cases are prosecuted by 87 elected county attorneys, Ellison said, but when the offices are faced with time-intensive prosecution like murder or other violent crime, Minnesota law allows them to turn the prosecution over to the attorney general’s office.
“Why would the county attorney ask the attorney general’s office to work on a criminal prosecution? Well, because the majority of county attorney offices in Minnesota are quite small,” Ellison said.
According to Ellison, 24 of the 87 counties and county attorney offices have just two or fewer lawyers and 44 have three or fewer.
“These offices don’t lack for talent,” Ellison said. “They got great lawyers and they have great commitment for public safety, but when these offices get a big case like a murder or other violent or complex crime, what they do lack is sometimes experience and even if they have the experience, they still have to handle every other case in the county.”
In the last three years, the attorney general’s office has prosecuted about 40 cases of violent or other crime on counties’ behalf.
Ellison said the criminal division of the attorney general’s office had only one full-time trial prosecutor when he was first elected, adding that there were 12 when Former Attorney General Skip Humphrey was in office.
“What we’ve been doing since is rebuilding the criminal division. This small but mighty division now has three full-time trial prosecutors,” Ellison said. “The fact is, is that we got to rebuild this division, particularly when the whole state, the whole country really has experienced a spike in violent crime.”
According to Ellison, the Minnesota County Attorneys Association has endorsed the request.
It’s an effort Ellison said he’s been pushing for for three years; it’s received support from the Democrat-controlled House but has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.
It’s unclear if there will be a special session.
“If the Legislature reconvenes, it is urgent that this request be honored so that we can protect and provide for victims and assist with county attorneys in Greater Minnesota,” Ellison said.
Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermot said trends indicate that serious crimes are on the rise.
“Those are the cases that, especially when you get into Greater Minnesota, that there aren’t adequate resources to address those issues,” he said. “We can take these cases on. Especially when you’re in a smaller office, the county attorney, that’s a major strength. But this is something that Keith’s office will come alongside or simply take over these cases, and they do it and they do it very well.”
Mayor Massad said supporting local prosecutors can help ensure community safety.
“We need to think of our citizens and their safety,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.