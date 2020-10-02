MANKATO — Millie Daufenbach can not only take credit for outlasting her fellow employees in tenure at Mankato Area Public Schools, but also for saving a life when she was a playground supervisor.
“When I worked at Kennedy, before we went on the playground, we also worked in the lunchroom with the kids,” she said of that fateful day. “They hollered, ‘Mrs. Daufenbach! Mrs. Daufenbach!’ A little boy was choking on a hot dog, so I gave him the Heimlich (maneuver) and was awarded in the Free Press. That would be 30 years ago.”
She had no plans of retiring from her most recent job doing laundry for sports teams at Mankato East High School when she turned 90 in February. But when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March, it seemed like the wise thing to do. Even after retirement, former co-workers and friends make sure she joins them for a socially distanced coffee hour at Sibley Park.
Charyl Korpal, who taught at East for 33 years, has a large box filled with a collection of memorabilia from Daufenbach’s 55-year career, ranging from awards, certificates, cards, newspaper articles to even the whistle Daufenbach used from the very first day she became a playground supervisor in 1965.
Hired to teach business and entrepreneurship classes at East in 1977, Korpal soon found herself visiting Daufenbach’s office daily for a positive mental boost, even though she was on the opposite side of the building.
“Once you meet her, you want to cling right to her because she makes life exciting and joyful all the time,” Korpal said. “It’s like walking into the sunshine when you are around Millie.”
Born at the beginning of the Great Depression, Daufenbach credits her parents, who emigrated to the United States from Lebanon, as the people most responsible for her positive approach to life.
“My folks were immigrants who were very poor when I was little,” she said. “They just did everything on their own and taught us kids that you don’t get everything for free.”
She grew up near the Mankato ballroom before it existed. Even though they were technically in the city limits, she and her family raised cows and chickens.
“There were no busses, and no school busses,” she said. “We used to come to town to watch the traffic because that was our entertainment.”
Daufenbach graduated from what was then Mankato’s only high school, later married and had a son with a daughter on the way when a friend saw an ad in the paper. The Mankato School District needed playground supervisors at Washington and Franklin.
She applied and was hired at Franklin, the same school she attended when she was a girl.
“It was nerve-wracking because of the little kids; there were maybe 100 on the playground at one time,” Daufenbach said. “I was only on the job for one week at Franklin when a little boy fell off the slide and knocked the wind out of himself. I was pretty upset because I didn’t know what I was supposed to do, but he turned out fine.”
The Franklin job was temporary, and when her daughter was born, she took some time off. Yet it wouldn’t take long for Kennedy Elementary to offer her another playground supervisor job, which she did for over 25 years before joining the staff at East High School.
“My friend was head custodian at East and the lady that had the laundry job there was killed in a car accident, so he called me to ask if I could fill in until the first of the year,” Daufenbach said.
She ended up staying at East permanently, washing sports uniforms in the morning after practices and games, attracting a growing group of friends inspired by her warm demeanor and positive attitude.
“When a new coach comes on board, we would tell them, ‘You have to meet Millie,’" said Gary Dierks, who coached wrestling, football and track at East High School until his retirement in 2003.
“If you can imagine football jerseys on a Friday night, and by the time we get them back, they’re folded with love,” Dierks said. “She just did a great job.”
“I paid him to say that,” Daufenbach replied, as the room erupted in laughter.
Daufenbach has a sharp wit and dry humor that comes naturally, immediately putting the people around her at ease.
“She’s very loyal and she’s funny and fun to be around,” Korpal said. “She was always enthusiastic about everything that was going on at East, like all the pep fests and the concerts. She just encouraged people to be their best.”
Her positive outlook and laid-back demeanor rubbed off on the students, too. One young athlete approached her at one of the many football banquets she regularly attended several years ago to thank her.
“Millie, I want to tell you how much we appreciate what you do for us and how you make us look on the field,” the student said.
Dierks said Daufenbach always has something positive to say, even if the game the night before didn’t go well. When he nominated her for the Mankato East Hall of Fame for her positive interaction with students and staff and outstanding job performance, the committee’s response was unanimous.
“I felt very honored,” Daufenbach said. “Gary and I were nominated the same year; he spoke well, and I cried.”
Every year the senior football players pick one person who has inspired them over their four years of high school. Daufenbach has received the “Everyday Hero” award multiple times over the years. Her most recent award was presented at half-time at an East High School football game in 2018.
Kadyn Mueller, a former neighbor of Daufenbach's who graduated that year, put it this way.
“Millie was in my life before I remember and has helped me to become the person I am today,” he wrote. “Millie was there for me growing up and was the best neighbor anyone could ask for. I know no matter what I will always be able to count on Millie.”
