ST. PETER — After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, Arts Center of Saint Peter Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said the return of the annual Souper Bowl fundraiser during the weekend provided a much-needed opportunity for pottery enthusiasts to catch up with each other.
“We got to see so many people who we certainly don’t see all in one place anymore,” Fee said. “So we got to touch base with our Arts Center community, and that felt wonderful.”
The fundraiser Saturday and Sunday was noticeably different compared to previous years.
The event traditionally attracts hundreds of people who pack into the lower two floors of the building, forming lines out the door as pottery enthusiasts wait to savor a variety of soups served in handmade bowls made by local potters who rent studio space at the nonprofit. The donors get to take home the bowls.
Instead, visitors signed up in groups of five for a 20-minute slot to scope out and pick from hundreds of pottery bowls on display at the Arts Center. It allowed plenty of breathing room for people to look around; and instead of the usual serving of soup with the purchase of a bowl, visitors received a coupon.
“Patrick’s and the (St. Peter Food) Co-op created special coupons for a free serving of soup at both of those places,” Fee said. “It helps the business community because it pushes people back out to go spend money at those places.”
With no clear end date for a post-pandemic world, the coupons were one of the adaptions made this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Fee said some of those changes may continue for next year’s event.
“This might be the model in some way moving forward,” she said. “We would hope that by next year it doesn’t have to be limited to five people at a time, but I think this model in some ways is going to need to carry forward for us for the near future.”
Fee said the Souper Bowl has expanded over the past few years, from making 250 bowls when she became executive director eight years ago to 400 in recent years. They’ve raised anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 from past events. Proceeds go toward the Arts Center’s operating budget.
Juana Arias, who has been making pottery for 24 years and manages the center’s clay studio, said about 90% of the bowls made for the fundraiser were a collaborative effort, with up to 15 people adding their own artistic touch to a single bowl.
“There’s a huge variety; they’re in all sizes, shapes and colors,” Arias said. “It doesn’t matter who has thrown it, trimmed it or glazed it; almost everyone in the space has worked towards the same bowl.”
Shawn Bagley, a fellow potter who rents space at the clay studio and worked on some of the bowls, said the cooperative approach means he and his fellow potters build off of each other’s talents to create one-of-a kind works of art.
“Each one is unique in its own way because it’s made by several artists,” Bagley said.
Plus, the event provides plenty of opportunities to refine his pottery-throwing skills. That experience has helped him develop techniques for more complex works, such as teapots, pitchers and mugs with handles.
“I enjoy being able to have that practice and repetition,” Bagley said. “Every time I get a chance to throw, I’m grateful for the opportunity. The more you create and the more practice you get, the better.”
One of the first people in the door Sunday was Ashley Hauffe, of Mankato. She said she and her family relocated to Mankato a few years ago, and they’re still getting acquainted with the area.
“This came up and I thought it was a really cool idea,” Hauffe said as she perused the various assortments of bowls.
“This is a good way to support local artists and local businesses as well as adding to our collection,” she said. “We also love chili and soup.”
Gwenn Wolters, of Rapidan, heard about the event on Facebook and decided to check it out for the first time.
“There’s so many different designs and a lot more to choose from than I had anticipated,” Wolters said.
Carla Chesley, and her daughter Lisa, said they’ve been at the Souper Bowl in the past and like to do what they can to support the arts. They say the hardest part is choosing between all the beautiful varieties of unique bowls.
“It’s hard to choose because there are so many nice and fun ones,” Carla Chesley said.
Becky Volk, of Mankato, has been to the event a couple of times before. She also said supporting the Arts Center is a big motivator for her coming out on such a cold day. In addition to appreciating their artistic qualities, she uses the bowls for practical purposes.
“They’re pretty and I use them for a lot of different things — if you have a party and you need bowls, or for soup too,” Volk said. “It’s always fun to get a bowl or two and to support the Arts Center.”
Fee said the Arts Center of Saint Peter will offer a last chance sale for the remaining bowls between 1–5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1–5 p.m. next Sunday.
“We have a few dozen bowls left and a pretty great selection,” Fee said. “No reservations are required and people coming into the gallery will be able to come in and buy bowls for $20."
