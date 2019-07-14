Going green is turning out to be a tough thing to do.
When recycling, wind energy and solar power were made possible on a mass scale there was nothing but optimism. But as the move to leave behind fossil fuels and reduce landfill use has matured, there are roadblocks popping up that no one imagined.
The recycling industry is on its heels. China, which took much of our recyclables to use in new products has stopped taking most of it. That leaves waste haulers telling cities there’s no market for recyclables and they need to either pay much higher fees or throw recyclables in the trash. Many are choosing the trash can over taxing their residents more.
The organic food movement began with a faithful few going to their local co-op. Now, Walmart and every other grocery store carry a wide variety of organic produce, meats and dairy. But ensuring all that food is truly organic is no easy task.
The Star Tribune reported that Midwest organic farmers have been tracking a growing problem of non-organic food listed as organic flooding the market.
To get organic meat, for example, you need to feed the cows and chickens and pigs organically grown feed.
But farmers tracking feed shipments found that massive freighters full of feed come into the United States from other countries, falsely labeled as organic and sold at a cheaper price to organic livestock producers.
If the tainting of organic foods grows, the confidence of consumers will fall.
And speaking of organics, organic composting has taken a beating recently. An organics composting facility near Good Thunder has stopped operations and told the state they intend to close the business.
The state says the facility has contaminated wastewater in its storage ponds. Compost sites and landfills around the country have similar problems with chemicals that get into plants and food and then show up in wastewater ponds.
And the Good Thunder facility long had a problem with stink, with neighbors complaining of being plagued by bad odors. For the time being, it’s left those who don’t want to throw food in the trash with no good option.
The proliferation of wind turbines and solar panels has brought its own set of neighborhood battles.
Wind turbines, besides killing a lot of birds and bats, are seen as an eyesore by many neighbors. And the noise and constant flickering of shadows into neighbors’ homes as the turbines spin have health effects.
Stationary solar arrays are also running afoul of neighbors and local governments. Waseca and Le Sueur counties recently enacted temporary moratoriums on new solar farms and Blue Earth County is looking at tightening its solar zoning ordinance.
The moves come as neighbors living near electric substations feel inundated by a growing number of solar farms being located around the substations.
It’s all very disheartening.
But all big societal changes have fits and starts. New technologies will help solve some of the problems in clean energy and recycling and composting.
Besides, there’s really no choice but to push ahead. The country’s never going back to burning more fossil fuels or going to give up on ways to cut waste. We’ll just have to find more and better ways to get to our goals.
