NORTH MANKATO — There will be an informal open house for people interested in learning more about the coming construction of a new Frandsen Bank and The Rooftop Bar + Kitchen on Belgrade Avenue.
The event is 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Frandsen Bank lobby, 245 Belgrade Ave.
Representatives from the bank and Rooftop Bar projects and ISG will be on hand and there will be architectural drawings.
The buildings will be built on the site of a former convenience store and where the current Frandsen drive-thru are located.
