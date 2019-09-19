MANKATO — Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson on Thursday evening led a panel of students at Bethany Lutheran College through a 2015 case that got to the heart of separation of powers.
Hudson was invited by the college’s legal and history departments as part of the college’s annual Constitution Day presentation. Legal studies professor Sara Edwards met Hudson a couple years ago.
“I met her at Blue Earth County when she was here for an event and we had taken our students,” Edwards said. “I put in a request and she said she would love to come down.”
Hudson spoke Thursday on the separation of powers doctrine, highlighting a 2015 ruling based on that legal issue.
Divided into two groups, one representing the appellant and the other representing the state of Minnesota, students grappled with a case of a woman who had to choose between driving while intoxicated or facing her husband, who violently attacked her at a cabin in a rural part of the state.
“You are all attorneys for the evening,” Hudson said as she addressed the student panel. “It’s not an easy case. I want to hear real gut, initial reactions.”
The students had no knowledge of what case they would be debating. The 2015 Minnesota Supreme Court case, Axelberg v. Commissioner of Public Safety, involved Jennifer Axelberg, a woman who was drinking at a resort with her husband, Jason Axelberg. When they returned to their rural Minnesota cabin, an argument turned violent when Jason Axelberg pushed her in the chest and hit her twice in the head. Frightened, she ran to her car and locked the doors. When her husband proceeded to pound at the windshield, she fled in her car to the resort to get help, thinking she couldn’t outrun him.
The police arrived and arrested Jason, who walked to the resort in pursuit. Then they arrested her.
“She tested .16; her blood alcohol was twice the legal limit,” Hudson said. ““Under our DWI statutes in Minnesota, the department of public safety is required to revoke the license of anyone twice over the legal limit. But you have a right to a hearing before the commissioner before they revoke your license.”
Axelberg wanted to assert what is known as the defense of necessity, arguing she had to break the law to save her life. But the district judge ruled against her and revoked her license on the grounds that the defense of necessity does not apply to the 10 exceptions required to legally argue against revocation. The first appeal was upheld, so Axelberg and her attorney appealed again, this time to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“We took the case because we thought it had statewide importance,” Hudson said.
David Evans, a junior, argued in support of the appellant.
“If her husband had not taken the actions he did, she would not have driven that car under the influence,” Evans argued. “She should not have been convicted of driving under the influence because she was saving her own life.”
Silas Petersen, a senior, argued in support of the state.
“The appellant would like you to believe that the defense of necessity is already acceptable as a defense,” Petersen said. “This is currently not an acceptable defense under the statute. The state would argue that it’s important to uphold the separation of powers doctrine. The judicial branch merely interprets the laws rather than change the laws.”
Hudson challenged each side to respond to each argument, pointing out no one was hurt from Jennifer Axelberg’s driving.
When she asked the audience for a show of hands in support of Axelberg’s defense, over 90 percent raised their hands.
The actual ruling was 4-3 in support of Axelberg’s revocation, arguing the separation of powers left that decision to the state legislature.
“These revocation laws are designed to protect the public,” Hudson said. “It was not for the court to say whether it was a good or bad statute. We were horrified by what happened to Axelberg, but courts don’t get to decide what the law should be, that’s the job of the legislature.”
Axelberg’s attorney took the dispute to the Minnesota State Capitol. The Legislature agreed and changed the law. Now the defense of necessity is included in the statute.
“She paved the way and the attorney paved the way,” Hudson said.
Before Hudson was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court by former Gov. Mark Dayton in 2015, she served as city attorney for the city of St. Paul and later on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
