MANKATO — On a balmy late August day, Jim Amundson, of Lake Crystal, was settling into his daily routine of counting raptors passing through the Minnesota River Valley at Land of Memories Park in Mankato, when one particular bird caught his eye.
Then he saw another.
Unlike other raptors, the two weren’t diving down to hunt for fish, rodents and other prey. That proved to be an important clue in identifying this particular rare bird species.
“On Aug. 26, we had two Mississippi Kites, and then on Aug. 27, we had a juvenile,” Amundson said. “It turns out we had four of them in Mankato. These are really rare birds in Minnesota, and nobody in the state was having what we’re having now.”
Amundson and fellow local birders Marty Rost and John Nelson make up a core group of devoted counters for the HawkWatch program, led by Bethany Lutheran College biology professor Chad Heins.
On Monday, Andrew Westberg, of North Mankato, joined Amundson at Land of Memories Park in hopes of spotting one of the elusive birds.
Last year, when he heard a loud thud outside his window, he went outside to investigate, and identified a disoriented but uninjured sharp-skinned hawk by matching the coloring on its chest to a photo of the bird. The experience piqued his interest in raptors.
“I’m new to this,” Westberg said. “I ran into Jim while he was bird watching at Land of Memories. I heard about the hawk count and started joining the group every morning.”
The last time Amundson spotted one of these elusive birds was in 2014. They’re usually seen along the Gulf Coast, but this family of Mississippi Kites stuck around, making Mankato a temporary home.
“When they came, there were three of us there,” Amundson said. “Because Mississippi Kites feed on dragonflies, they fly completely different than the rest of the raptors that are circling and hovering. They don’t have to dive down to get their food; their food comes right to them.”
Those sightings continued for a couple weeks, attracting bird enthusiasts from across Minnesota looking to see the Mississippi Kite family firsthand, with the most recent sighting over Labor Day weekend.
“At one point we had 38 bird watchers from as far away as Grand Marais who were in Mankato specifically looking for that bird,” said Heins, who managed to get a photo of the juvenile.
Heins has been documenting birds of prey, especially hawks, since 2003. Some of his students began helping count them a few years later next to Meyer Hall on Bethany’s campus, and they collectively logged in 90 hours that first year.
But by mid-September, there were so many birds that they were having trouble keeping track of all of them.
“I put out an appeal to local bird watchers to see if anyone was willing to count hawks when I couldn’t be out there,” Heins said. “Jim showed up the first day at 9 a.m. and he came back every day during the week and put in over 500 hours for the season.”
So far this year, they’ve counted hundreds of birds passing through Land of Memories Park. On Sunday alone, Heins counted 62 migrating birds within two hours at Bethany.
While the Mississippi Kites have likely moved on by now, Amundson said there will be a surge of thousands of migrating birds passing through Mankato between late September and early October on their way to warmer climates as far south as Argentina.
“There’s a three-week window where they all come through at one time,” Amundson said. “Last year we counted 4,700 of the broad-winged hawks within two weeks. One day we counted 1,500 all at one time.”
One big question is to try to figure out how many of those birds are relying on the Minnesota River Valley corridor as a type of road map for navigation, and how many are just passing through.
Even in Mankato, sightings can vary significantly between the two locations.
“If there are northwest winds, there are a lot more birds at Bethany, but if there’s south winds, you get more birds at Land of Memories,” Heins said. “We’re basically trying to tabulate how many raptors are using the Minnesota River Valley as a migrating corridor and how many are just passing through.”
Last year, a researcher in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan tagged a turkey vulture with a tracking device to observe its migration route, which turned out to be 3,000 miles away. Heins kept a close eye on its trajectory as the bird followed the Minnesota River on its way south.
“It overnighted in Mankato and passed in a southernly direction,” Heins said. “It passed through Veracruz, Mexico and wandered all the way down to western South America. It’s neat to think about where these birds are going. A red-tailed hawk is probably going as far down as Texas, but peregrine falcons may end up at the southern tip of Argentina.”
Heins said up to 75% of all the raptors they count will begin passing through Mankato starting next week. In a recent year, 2,000 broad-winged hawks passed through the area in a single day.
“I think more people would get hooked on hawk watching if they saw what we saw; you’re seeing a non-stop stream of them passing overhead,” Heins said. “It’s just so humbling and every year is different.”
