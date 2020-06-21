MANKATO — Blue Earth County had another record jump in positive COVID-19 cases since health officials began counting, beating Saturday’s record of 17 with a total of 23 new cases Sunday, bringing the county total to 214.
Watonwan County had an increase of seven new cases and Le Sueur County’s positive cases grew by five. Waseca County had three and Faribault County had two additional cases. Martin, Nicollet and Sibley Counties had one new case each.
The MDH reported a drop in total cases by one in Waseca County, with an updated total of 40, although health officials didn’t have an explanation for the discrepancy. The total count of positive cases in the nine-county region was 799.
Statewide, health officials reported an additional 461 positive cases in Minnesota, with a total of 12,289 new tests, meaning about 3% of all Minnesotans who tested for COVID-19 had positive results. As of Sunday, a total of 504,363 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus. About 6% of all tests have yielded positive results in the state since health officials began counting.
A total of 3,374 health care workers have tested positive for the virus and 322 patients remain hospitalized for COVID-19. As of Sunday, 322 patients continue to be hospitalized.
Eight new deaths were reported in Minnesota, all of which occurred in the Twin Cities Metro Area. A total of 1,380 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 and young adults continue to be the most likely age group to catch and spread the virus. Minnesotans between the ages of 20 -39 make up about 39% of total positive cases.
