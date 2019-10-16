MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering free admission and special activities for kids Thursday and Friday during MEA break.
“We do lots of family-friendly programming year round; and knowing that people were looking for things to do with the kids out of school, we thought this was a great opportunity to remind them that the history center is here and so we have decided to remove any admission for kids with paid adults,” said Executive Director Jessica Potter.
Kids and their families will be able to explore the museum and the discovery lab — a hands-on history space for kids who can touch and experiment with historic technology. The lab includes an old rotary phone for kids to touch, along with a stereoscope, a device that produces 3-D images using multiple photos. Patented in 1838, Smithsonian Magazine describes it as the “original virtual reality.”
Communication and Archives Manager Heather Harren said this is their first time hosting a special kids’ event during MEA break, and they are considering it for future fall breaks when school isn’t in session.
She said there will be activities stationed throughout the history center, and volunteers will be dressed up as historical costumed characters who will read stories about the region’s history at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for both days. Many of the activities will be hands-on, like building a thaumatrope, an optical toy made popular in the 19th century.
“You have a picture on both-sides,” Harren said. “It’s kind of like a flip book; you use a rubber band and wind it up and as it flips back and forth it looks like the image is on the same side.”
Potter said they have a lot of built-in crafts and activities that they’ve used as part of the young historians program. Those kids meet once a month and focus on a different historical timeline for each school year. This year the young historians are focusing on the history of the United States and how it connects with local history and Minnesota history from the mid-1800s to the present. Kids visiting Thursday and Friday will get a sample of that program.
“It’s showing them that history can be something that happened 100 years ago or something that happened yesterday,” Potter said. “The programming we have scheduled for the fall break is just picking some of those different time periods, so it’s a wide range for kids to experience and discover.”
The Blue Earth County “Believe it or Not” exhibit — which opened in September and continues through December 21 — features some of the more unusual artifacts collected from the historical society since it was founded in 1901. The changing exhibits are free admission throughout the year.
“It is such a fun exhibit,” Potter said. “There are so many little odd things that we’ve collected as an institution over the years. Some things are very relevant to the history of Blue Earth County, some things are very odd. Even the odd things are a great example of how our organization has changed.”
In the 1930s, the historical society acquired a whale rib, which is on display, along with a wooden water main section that had been recovered under Fourth and Washington streets in Mankato.
“One of my favorite objects on display is lady justice’s sword,” Potter said. “A few years ago she pivoted on her pedestal on top of the court house and she dropped her sword. Because of the damage they had to install a new one. They gave us her sword to preserve.”
Potter said even though the activities on Thursday and Friday are geared towards kids, they hope parents and grandparents will be able to jump right in and be immersed in past time periods as well.
“Everybody likes to be able to explore history and to dig in and be able to touch and feel,” she said.
