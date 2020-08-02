MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident died from COVID-19 Sunday, as the total number of cases in the nine-county region dropped to 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had the most cases Sunday, at seven, bringing the total to 848, with seven total deaths. Nicollet County had four cases, totaling 307. Le Sueur County had three new cases, Martin had two and Waseca, Brown and Sibley Counties each had one new case. Watonwan and Faribault Counties reported no additional cases Sunday.
Statewide, the total number of cases grew by 769, with a total of 55,947 and of those, 48,847 residents no longer require isolation. Over 5% of the 15,174 tests completed Sunday came back positive.
The death in Blue Earth County was a resident in their 60’s. It was one of eight deaths reported throughout the state, including a Ramsey County resident who was in their 30’s. The other six people who died from the virus were 70 or older, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,614.
Nearly 10%, or 5,241 Minnesota residents have been hospitalized for the virus and 302 people remain hospitalized as of Sunday. The total number of health care workers who’ve tested positive was 6,383, or about 11% of all cases in Minnesota.
Worries remain about the growth of coronavirus cases in younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable populations.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the age group with the most confirmed cases in the pandemic — nearly 13,000. The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.
The COVID-19 pandemic could also put a big dent in future state budgets.
A planning estimate released Friday by state finance officials shows a $4.7 billion revenue shortfall in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 because of the economic slowdown triggered by the pandemic.
The state is already facing a more a $2.3 billion deficit this biennium, but Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said the financial situation could change depending on the course of the virus.
"We need to see what's going to happen with COVID-19 this fall," Frans said. "And that also gives us some time to plan and make sure we make really smart strategic decisions before we have to make the long-term budget decisions we'll have to face for '22 and '23."
The long-term outlook does not include any additional money the federal government might send to the states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.