MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident between the ages 80-84 was one of eight people who died from COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Sunday report.
The nine-county region had an additional six confirmed cases and one probable case - the only one in Watonwan County. Blue Earth County had three new confirmed cases, followed by one each in Le Sueur, Waseca and Nicollet counties.
Brown, Faribault, Martin and Sibley counties had no additional cases Sunday. That follows multiple counties without new cases Saturday, when the regional total dropped to just five new cases.
The COVID-19 situation in Minnesota continues to improve this Memorial Day weekend, as statewide masking mandates and capacity limits on restaurants and other public spaces have been lifted.
Newly reported cases across Minnesota dropped from 343 on Saturday, to 287 on Sunday.
Minnesota is now averaging fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases each day.
As of Sunday's update from state health officials, the seven-day rolling average is now at the lowest level seen in the state in more than 11 months.
And the average COVID test positivity rate is just above 2 percent — near an all-time low since the start of the pandemic.
But the COVID vaccination pace in Minnesota also continues to tumble. The state is now averaging fewer than 23,000 shots a day over the past week — less than half the number of doses administered each day at the start of the month, and the lowest level since late January.
After an anxious April, the evidence seems clear that Minnesota’s spring surge is over.
Sunday’s Health Department report showed the count of known, active COVID-19 cases dropped below 4,000, the first time that’s happened since last July.
The state has recorded 601,384 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 287 posted Saturday — the 16th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases. The seven-day new case average is down to a level last seen in late June.
After a roller coaster few months, the seven-day vaccination trend had stabilized at around 40,000 shots a day earlier this month. Recent days’ data, though, now shows that pace down to fewer than 23,000 — making it more likely the recent 40,000 rate was an anomaly driven by a backlog of shot data.
The current pace of vaccinations is less than half what it was at the start of May, and the lowest level seen since late January.
More than 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 2.6 million have completed their vaccinations as of Sunday’s update.
That works out to about 58.8 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 64.5 percent with at least one shot, including 89 percent of those 65 and older.
Minnesota is also seeing notable growth in the number of children ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated since mid-May, when federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.
Health Department data shows more than 76,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose. That’s about 26 percent of that population already with at least one shot.
State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.
Officials are pressing now to get at least 70 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population vaccinated with at least one dose by July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.