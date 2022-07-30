BLUE EARTH — The search continues for someone to take over the only veterinary practice in Faribault County after the recent hire backed out.
At 75, veterinarian and business owner Robert Bogan is ready to retire. However, finding the right person to take on the work he does every day at Makotah Vet Clinic in Blue Earth has been no easy task.
“Yes, I planned to be retired before now,” Bogan said. “I still enjoy what I do. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here anymore.”
Bogan announced he was offering up his entire practice last summer to the person who replaced him, including all assets used for the business such as his equipment, truck and even the office cat, Annie.
After a long process of recruitment and interviews, in February, Bogan thought he’d found the right person. Zach Adams, who finished veterinary school the year before, drove from his residency in North Carolina to Blue Earth to meet with Bogan, which was taken as a sign of strong interest in the position.
Out of five applicants, Adams was selected and began a mentorship under Bogan granted as part of the hiring process. However, five months later, the clinic announced on Facebook that the search for a Blue Earth vet was on once again.
According to Amy Schaefer, the community and business development specialist for Blue Earth, Adams left the practice due to a personal issue.
Schaefer, who has taken on outreach about the open position, said this time around she has reached out to contacts who expressed interest before Bogan hired Adams. She said she may get more traction in the fall through contacts at veterinary schools.
“Sometimes people, when they see my posts (on Facebook) or they see the stories, think there’s a catch, but there really is no catch,” Schaefer said. “So I think that was definitely an obstacle for us to get past, people who are like, ‘yeah, right. There’s gotta be something more to it.’ But there’s really not. He needs a successor. We need a vet.”
Bogan has also remained in contact with past applicants, though many of them are still in veterinary school with the possibility of changing their minds after graduation, and he hopes to hire as soon as possible, he said.
“We really feel that the right person’s out there,” Schaefer said. “We’re just not getting the word out far enough. So that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
Despite the draw of the offer, Bogan acknowledges it’s a big ask of a young vet to take on the time commitment and responsibility that comes with running a small business and being the county’s only provider of important services.
Many of the clinic’s customers have large animals on farms, to which the new vet would need to travel to provide emergency care at a moment’s notice.
“We’re having trouble finding recent graduates who want to be in a practice with one or two vets, on-call quite often,” Bogan said. “If you graduate into a small animal practice, at a lot of places they don’t work nights and they don’t work weekends. So that’s certainly better for your social life … It’s hard to find someone who wants to do this.”
High demand for veterinarians has presented an “ongoing challenge” for many years, said Laura Molgaard, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. She said students often have many opportunities to consider when entering the field, which may make it more difficult for rural practices like Bogan’s to gain young applicants.
In addition to being up for other challenges of Bogan’s work, owning a business on top of being a veterinarian can seem overwhelming for recent graduates, Molgaard said.
“Being a practice owner, the sole practitioner, running the business and being the doctor all at the same time is a big job,” Molgaard said. “Many new graduates might think that jumping right out of school and into that would be too daunting.”
Whoever Bogan hires will be expected to fulfill a three-year mentorship under him, gaining one-third control of the business after each year, allowing the new vet to ease into the responsibility. Bogan and Schaefer assured the opportunity to serve a warm and supportive community will make the job deeply rewarding for the right person.
“I think it’s probably a very rare opportunity for somebody to be handed a successful, thriving business of any kind,” Schaefer said. “And the community support here is phenomenal. It’s out of this world, really. And we just want to reach the right person, and we want to support that person, whoever that is.”
Bogan said he won’t retire from the business he’s invested almost 50 years into until he finds a replacement, as long as he remains healthy. He said he still finds joy working in Blue Earth and finds it hard to imagine not maintaining the human connections he’s made caring for animals.
“I enjoy the people who I work with, the staff that I have here,” Bogan said. “I enjoy the people that have farm animals. I’ve built relationships over the years and it’s hard to just cut them off.”
