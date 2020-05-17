MANKATO — Bonfire Wood Fire and Cooking announced it will be closing all of its restaurant locations permanently, including in Mankato, the only branch outside the Twin Cities Metro Area.
Those restaurants had been temporarily closed since March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company cited financial difficulties in a statement on its website this weekend.
“We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19 and given that no one knows how long the impacts of the pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, we do not see a viable path forward,” the statement said.
Customers with unused gift cards can still use them at the three Axel’s locations in the Twin Cities Metro Area when they re-open.
