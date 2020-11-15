MANKATO — Seven years ago, Tim Emmers brought his daughter Malayna, then 5 years old, to the doctor for what they assumed was a urinary tract infection based on her symptoms of weight loss and excessive thirst.
“Luckily her doctor tested for protein in her blood as well as her sugar levels, and that’s what triggered everything,” Emmers said. “We brought her in thinking she had a UTI, and the next thing you know we’re figuring out how to live life with Type 1 diabetes.”
For people with Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas doesn’t produce insulin, leading to dangerously high levels of glucose in the bloodstream. If left unchecked, those excessively high or low glucose levels can lead to a coma or even death.
To keep those symptoms at bay, kids such as Malayna, with the help of their parents, have to keep a close eye on keeping those blood sugar levels balanced through daily doses of insulin.
In the years following her diagnosis, the family heard about Camp Sweet Life, held every August at Camp Patterson on Lake Washington. The weeklong camp is packed full of games, water sports and team-building activities. The kids and the counselors all have one thing in common: Type 1 diabetes.
Now 13 years old, Maylana has returned to the camp year after year. Emmers said the experience has been empowering for his daughter and for the other kids she’s befriended there.
“The camp gave her a way to realize she wasn’t alone,” Emmers said. “Camp has given Malayna the ability to try new things, identify with other kids her age, and it gives her the ability to reach out and talk about problems or issues with other people. She has pen pals or people that she calls. It really helps her cope if she’s having a hard day or a hard week.”
On Sunday, Emmers, an avid bowler — along with a group of friends from the local bowling league community — hosted Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes at Victory Bowl in Mankato. Bowlers spent an hour each juggling three lanes at once to get as many strikes as they could. Donors pledged a certain dollar amount for each strike. After three hours, they made nearly 1,000 strikes for Camp Sweet Life.
Even for an expert bowler, bowling three lanes at once was exhausting but worth it, said participant Michelle Breamer, of Mankato.
“I was surprised by how many strikes we got in an hour,” Breamer said.
Emmers said the average cost of Camp Sweet Life is about $1,800 per camper, and his goal is “to make camp as cheap as possible for every single kid.”
“The ultimate goal is to find a way to raise enough money where they can have the camp funded and have the kids sign up and just be able to go without paying a cent,” he said.
Rene’ Maes, executive director for Camp Sweet Life, said they expected to raise about $5,000 Sunday. Although they had to cancel the camp this past summer due to the pandemic, he's optimistic they’ll be able to host the camp next year. Last year the camp served about 120 kids.
“Our medical and program committee, we’ve had a couple of meetings now,” Maes said. "There are a lot of unknowns, but we’re planning for 2021."
The event, held virtually on Facebook Live, also featured a number of speakers, including Dr. Robert Larson, of the Diabetes Care Center at Mankato Clinic, whose patients include Malayna and her younger sister, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2019.
Larson said Camp Sweet Life helps kids realize they aren’t alone, that there’s support and help from not just other kids going through the same thing, but also counselors who have plenty of experience managing the disease themselves and are positive role models.
“They may go to school and find that they’re the only one — no one else is poking their finger or wearing a sensor, so they feel this estrangement from the other kids,” Larson said. “But they’re not alone when they come to camp, and this weight is off of their shoulders.”
Nearly a century after insulin was first used to manage diabetes, Larson said he’s optimistic about new developments in diabetes research.
In the past, checking glucose levels came down to pricking a finger to draw blood and putting it on a strip to get a number. But the lack of accuracy with that method could lead to administering too much or too little insulin. New technologies, such as using an extremely thin electronic sensor under the skin is easier and more accurate and connects to an app on a smartphone.
Larson added that doctors are making headway in identifying who is most likely to develop Type 1 diabetes. The average age of onset is 10 years old. Determining if someone is at risk before the onset of the disease could potentially come down to simply taking a medication to delay or even prevent the disease from developing.
“We’re now finding out who is most at risk with blood checks to see if they have the antibody which destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas,” Larson said. “Progress is being made to stop that disease progression; we might even see that this coming year.”
