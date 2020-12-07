MANKATO — For Scott Wojcik, the decision to cancel this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at Sibley Park was a particularly tough pill to swallow, but that doesn’t mean his passion for holiday lights is on hold.
“I’ve taken the time to add to my own display with all my free time, and I’ve encouraged my neighbors to put up lights as well,” Wojcik said. “I’ve got neighbors that have never put up lights before, and now their houses are decorated. We’ve got a mini Sibley Park in my neighborhood.”
It’s also given him time to reflect on 2012 — the very first year of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display — and the milestones they’ve crossed year after year as Mankato becomes increasingly known for its annual tradition.
That includes surpassing a million visitors last year, along with an overwhelming interest among participating nonprofits.
“Last year we were over 60 nonprofit groups, and we have close to 25 on a waiting list to help us,” he said.
Wojcik’s passion for holiday lights began at a young age, when he and his siblings helped their father decorate their Marshfield, Wisconsin, home, the same city that hosted a lights display that propelled him to pitch the idea in Mankato.
“My dad instilled in me the holiday spirit,” Wojcik said. “It all stemmed from that. When we got to the age where my brother, sister and I could do it ourselves, my dad would put some stuff up and we’d go out and double or triple what he put up. The first time you plug everything in — and it comes to life — that was the moment for me.”
On a visit home to Marshfield to visit his parents during the holidays in 2010, they suggested he check out the lights display at a local park put on by the Rotary Club.
“When you drive through something like that, you’re awestruck,” Wojcik said. “I turned to my wife and said, ‘I think we could do this in Mankato.’”
He returned home with the pitch to fellow members of the Mankato Downtown Kiwanis Club.
“Scott was excited from the beginning, and he had a vision that most of us didn’t have from the start as to how to pull this off,” said Joe Meidl, a longtime club member and president at the time.
During the months that followed Wojcik’s pitch, club members held endless meetings and luncheons, pitching the idea to local businesses to raise money for the display. Sibley Park, with its large size and driving and walking loop, proved to be an ideal location, but the park at the time had no electrical infrastructure.
“We had to hire electrical contractors to go in and put all that power underground for us to be able to have the show we have,” Wojcik said. “We were all gung-ho for doing this in 2011. Then we realized the amount of money we had to raise to buy the lights and do the electrical infrastructure.”
The club decided to hold off another year to fundraise and plan, traveling to other cities with lights displays for ideas. The Kiwanis Holiday Lights display is largely modeled on a display in La Crosse, Wisconsin, run by the local Rotary Club there.
“La Crosse was the one we were most impressed with because of how they put things together and the ease of it,” Wojcik said. “You look at it from a holistic approach of, the candy cane looks cool but then we would go up to them and say how did they make it, how did they stick it into the ground, where do they run their extension cords — those are the kinds of ideas we tried to glean off of them.”
That first year, the Kiwanis Club raised close to $200,000 in private donations, enough to purchase a million lights from a vendor in Kansas City.
Wojcik and others were adamant the event be free to the public, with the option to make a monetary donation or to donate non-perishable items for area food shelves.
As with the display in La Crosse, they recruited dozens of area nonprofit organizations to volunteer to set up and take down the displays in exchange for a share of the donations.
“The group from La Crosse brought a bus over to check us out for our first year, and they were simply amazed at what we had done,” Wojcik said. “They said they were nowhere near what we had done.”
Wojcik credits that success with learning from what worked — and didn’t work — in other cities with lights displays.
That first year had some hurdles, such as the windstorm that damaged some of the displays and pulled the stakes out of the large center tree the day before the new attraction was to open to the public.
“That Friday morning after Thanksgiving, we were down there fixing stuff that had been blown off from the wind,” Meidl said. “That year we spaced them (lights) out a lot more than we do now, because we weren’t sure if the lights would stretch far enough.”
Kyle Mrozek, vice president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, said the annual event has since taken on a life of its own as more of a community-run event. That, he said, is what brings him the most joy.
“We knew we had a great thing and just kept pushing the envelope,” he said. “It blossomed and grew a lot bigger than we imagined. This has turned into a project that was bigger than any of us.”
But both Mrozek and Meidl said Wojcik was, and continues to be, the driving force behind the success of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. Last year the attraction had over 2 million lights and an expanding array of holiday-theme displays, drawing visitors not just from the southern Minnesota, but the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Iowa.
“Scott drove this,” Mrozek said.
Even though there isn’t a holiday lights display this year, Wojcik and other volunteers are taking advantage of the extra time already as they busily prepare for 2021.
“Year 10 for us is going to be a big celebration,” Wojcik said. “We’re working in our warehouse right now redoing some of our displays. We’re fixing them and creating new displays. Having a year off, we want to make sure that when we come back, it’s even bigger and better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.