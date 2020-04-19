NEW ULM — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire on a farm in Mulligan Township late Sunday morning.
According to the press release, the Sheriff's Office and the Sleepy Eye Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 11:39 a.m. on property owned by Cook Family Farms, about six miles southeast of Sleepy Eye. The fire destroyed an outbuilding and straw.
Officials suspect an unknown individual or group of people may have started a grass fire that spread to the building. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 507-233-6720.
