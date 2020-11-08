MANKATO — A Brown County resident between the ages of 90-94 was one of 31 Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 Sunday, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported 176 newly confirmed cases of the virus in the nine-county region.
Blue Earth County had 50 new cases, followed by 35 in Brown County, 32 in Nicollet County and 21 in Le Sueur County.
Sibley County had 12 new cases, Martin County had 11 and Waseca County had seven. Faribault and Watonwan counties had six and two additional cases, respectively.
MDH reported a total of 5,924 cases throughout the state, bringing Minnesota's total to 180,862. Of those, 146,311 no longer require isolation.
The 7-day rolling average for deaths, one measure that health officials use to track the severity of the disease’s spread, has surpassed Minnesota's peak in May, making this the deadliest stretch of the pandemic so far.
Sunday’s numbers underscore the concerns officials aired last week about rampant and unchecked community spread in Minnesota: The number of people in the state who currently have active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 30,000 for the first time.
And for the sixth straight day, the state’s positivity rate — the proportion of positive cases as compared to tests administered — is in the double digits. State health officials have said from the start that any positivity rate over 5 percent is reason for concern.
As Minnesota heads into another week, health officials expect confirmed cases to regularly exceed 4,000 per day. That record pace also means more people hospitalized and more deaths.
The steady pace of growth this fall has been significant: Minnesota built its first 180,000 confirmed cases over the course of the first 8 months of the pandemic here. But if the current pace continues, the state could now be on track to reach its second 180,000 cases in a month.
The uncontrolled spread is being driven now by Minnesotans’ informal gatherings and get-togethers with family and friends where it’s spread unknowingly by people who have the virus but do not have symptoms, officials say.
“Our behavior is driving this … literally thousands and thousands of small decisions happening around Minnesota that are the issue here,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday.
New cases are up dramatically over the past month in all age groups.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 35,600 since the pandemic began, including 19,700 among people ages 20-24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 14,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
Those numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.
While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations. It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
