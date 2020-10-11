MANKATO — A Brown County resident in their 40s died from COVID-19 Sunday, as statewide positive cases continued an upward trend, with 1,450 new cases reported, bringing Minnesota’s total to 112,268, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The nine-county region had 55 new positive cases of the virus, with 23 in Waseca County, followed by 13 in Le Sueur County, eight in Blue Earth County and three new cases each in Martin, Brown and Nicollet Counties.
Both Faribault and Sibley Counties reported one new case each. Watonwan County reported no additional cases Sunday.
The resident in Brown County was one of 10 people who died from the virus Sunday, and the majority of those were people living in private residences.
A total of 8,354 Minnesotans diagnosed have been hospitalized since March and health care workers make up over 10% of all positive infections.
Active cases in Minnesota remain at a record high — 9,956 as of Sunday’s update. The latest update from the state health department also showed that more than 100,000 people in Minnesota who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have now reached the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
Despite the high numbers of new cases in Minnesota, more significant spikes are happening in neighboring states; Wisconsin reported more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with 18 deaths.
Minnesota health officials are worried now about spillover effects from that rampant spread in neighboring states. While Minnesota is doing better than its neighbors right now, officials on Friday emphasized how fleeting that can be and how quickly things can change.
“We’re grateful for every day we’re not in an absolutely hideous place,” said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. Minnesota’s current situation “isn’t great,” she added. “We haven’t fallen off the cliff” but “we could change rapidly,” she noted. “We could very well end up like our neighbors if we’re not careful.”
