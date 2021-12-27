Guiding clients in identifying and achieving their business goals is what 507 Creative Group is all about, according to owner Brittany Woitas.
“Our core purpose is helping others build irresistible brands,” Woitas said.
“Whether it’s a startup that wants to come out of the gate doing everything right and very strategically or a decades-old multi-million dollar company that needs to refine and polish its plan to continue as an industry leader, we can help develop comprehensive brands to connect clients with their ideal audiences.”
Judging by her own success, Woitas knows what she’s doing.
Since founding 507 Creative Group in the fall of 2015, Woitas and her team of five have served hundreds of clients in different capacities. They’re now booking into 2022, and Woitas says her business is on the brink of adding another division that will entail adding more employees in the coming year.
“We have some big things developing right now,” said Woitas, 32.
507 Creative Group, which identifies as a boutique yet full-service brand and marketing firm, is intentional about accepting clients, with quality output ranking No. 1.
“I’m not willing to sacrifice quality or my team’s sanity to land that next job,” she said.
“We will only take on so many projects at a time because quality is our top priority, and in our initial conversation with a potential client, we want to make sure there’s a great personality match.
“If we can get to know that client really well and establish a level of trust between us, we’re confident we can do a great job for them.”
Alexa Swindell can attest to that.
The owner of Nolabelle Kitchen & Bar on South Front Street, Swindell opened her eatery in July 2020.
“But with finishing a business plan, seeking financing, finding a location and construction, establishing a business is quite a lengthy process,” said Swindell, saying the planning process took her nearly 2½ years.
“About midway through that phase, I interviewed three marketing agencies because I wanted to ultimately share the message about what I was doing and build excitement about this new business,” Swindell said.
“From the get-go, I felt an immediate kinship with Brittany and knew I had found someone to work with who was very like-minded in terms of thought process.”
Woitas said she starts similarly with each client.
“Our first step is the same every single time,” she said. “We lead with a strategic plan, asking what are your goals and what are you trying to accomplish.
“That’s your foundation, because too often, people get overwhelmed by the many options for how to get the word out about their businesses and they end up shooting from the hip.”
Instead, with 507 Creative Group’s guiding hand, business owners such as Swindell benefit from the firm’s comprehensive recommendations that indicate exactly how to proceed.
“I had a destination and knew what my end goal was — to use local ingredients for a menu that was traditional but with a rustic, innovative twist — and Brittany and her team helped me develop the strategic, step-by-step road map to help me get there,” Swindell said.
“They helped me develop the Nolabelle brand — the feeling it evokes, the colors we use, the people we attract and the methods of attracting those people — it’s all-encompassing.”
507 Creative Group strives to create straightforward marketing paths for all their clients, and Woitas has the knowledge to make it seem easy.
“If your goal is to increase leads by 30% for next year, we know exactly what to do to turn up that marketing dial to get you there,” Woitas said. “People won’t have to guess anymore—and that’s unique.”
Down-to-earth work ethic
Woitas grew up contributing to the labor force on her family’s farm, Bergemann Farm LLC, southwest of Mankato. Her entrepreneurial, business-minded streak runs deep and long.
“When I was around 8 years old, I picked my mom’s vegetables and set up a stand at the end of our driveway to sell them,” said Woitas, admitting she persuaded her younger sister to support the effort in the manner of Tom Sawyer and that famous fence-painting chapter.
And when Woitas was 16, she convinced her mom to sign up as a Mary Kay salesperson so she could sell the products herself.
Those early experiences exposed Woitas to hands-on, real-world skill sets she has been using ever since.
“I learned some great sales techniques with Mary Kay, and in one of my first jobs out of college, I had to go door to door to get people’s backgrounds and information for an investment company,” Woitas said.
“It was absolutely terrifying, but it taught me to not be scared of anything.
“And I learned that everyone is selling themselves in some capacity, which is an invaluable insight as a business owner. But some of the hardest things I’ve done in my life were those early jobs, even though I’m very grateful for them now.”
After graduating from Maple River High School, Woitas earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing from the University of Minnesota, Crookston, working full time all the while.
“I did it mostly online back before online programs were popular,” laughed Woitas.
A few years later, already a marketing veteran, Woitas enrolled in the MBA program at St. Catherine University. Her job as a marketing manager for Cabela’s required more travel than was manageable for a graduate student so she decided to start her own business.
“I thought, ‘Now is the perfect time,’” she said, “and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.
“Everything I was learning in my MBA studies I was able to use to build my firm.”
Ironically, Woitas never set out to run a large marketing shop; her initial wish was to work from a home office and manage projects at her own pace. But she couldn’t argue with success.
“There was so much demand for my services that I soon had a three-month waiting list,” said Woitas.
“I decided I should probably hire some people to support the need I was seeing. The growth happened very organically.”
Today, with a team of five and a rustically attractive office space at 613 N. Riverfront Drive, Woitas is pleased with how 507 Creative Group has spurred the success of not only her own marketing dream but also the development of so many other businesses.
Her recent completion, via Harvard Business School, of an online nine-week intensive course focusing on disruptive strategy has further motivated her.
“It was an incredible experience and provided a ton of clarity for how to approach what’s coming next for 507 Creative Group,” said Woitas, adding that doing group projects with fellow students from around the globe was inspirational and eye-opening.
“Having grown up in this little southern Minnesota bubble, it was pretty neat.”
507 Creative Group engages clients from a wide variety of industry areas, including agriculture, construction, health care, retail and hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofits and more.
“Working with us is a smart investment,” said Woitas, who is married and has a 14-month-old son.
“Even last year, when the world was pretty crazy, 90% of our clients still surpassed their business goals because we were able to adjust and offer the marketing support they needed.”
Equal parts empathetic and focused, Woitas sees it this way: “They’re amazing businesses so it’s nice to know we played a part in supporting them through some very difficult times.
“Basically, our business goal is to help our clients crush their business goals.”
