When husband and wife duo Ben and Sara Hansen opened Functional Chiropractic Rehab in Mankato in May of 2020, they knew there would be plenty of competition, with over a dozen chiropractors in town.
What makes their business stand out is the McKenzie method, a blend of physical therapy and traditional chiropractic medicine that gives a patient ownership over managing their pain through exercises they can do at home. Ben Hansen is one of only two chiropractors in Minnesota that’s certified in this form of treatment.
“The McKenzie method is really popular with physical therapists and medical doctors,” Ben Hansen said. “One of the things we’re hoping for business wise is that we can get referrals from other medical doctors and chiropractors in the area sending patients to us.”
Ben Hansen became interested in the McKenzie method while earning his degree at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, spending 120 hours outside the required curriculum focusing specifically on that method as a student doctor at a free clinic for underserved clients.
“I really like that it gave people that control over their pain themselves, so they weren’t reliant on me to be constantly administering a treatment to just make them feel a little bit better,” he said.
Like other chiropractors, they have elevation tables to give adjustments that are used to rework the spine, but also an exercise area for different weights and stretches that patients can do at home to reduce their need for office visits.
“We recommend all kinds of exercises, but we try to keep it pretty simple,” Ben Hansen said. “I find that gets a better result, where people have a chance to try just that one thing and see the outcome of it rather than being confused about all the different variables.”
About half of his patients have never seen a chiropractor before. The word “functional” stems from the couple’s philosophy of trouble shooting the cause of pain from everyday activities, like the workplace.
“If you work on an assembly line, you might have to consistently pick up things over and over – lifting a certain pattern,” Ben Hansen said. “We’ll grab some weights that represent those things and we’ll do that same pattern of lifting.”
The use of those weights and exercises can help diagnose the source of the pain, which is often related to pinched nerves caused by posture or repetitive movement. Ben Hansen said that so many people working from home due to the pandemic has led to an increase in back and neck pain for clients hunched over a computer for hours at a time.
“They’re all jumbled up and their desk is either too low or too high and so their neck is hurting,” he said. “A couple weeks into that they think they should go get help and not just suffer through this. That’s the kind of issue that we see all the time.”
Chronic pain help
Diagnosing the source of pain comes down to troubleshooting what exercises and stretches aggravate the issue or provide some relief. Sometimes, patients will recover after a couple visits, but chronic pain can complicate the process, especially when the source of the pain comes from multiple factors, called comorbidities.
“If you have back pain and also have diabetes and Lyme disease, I might potentially work with your medical doctor on the treatment for the diabetes and the Lyme disease,” he said. “You may have a massage therapist that you go to for the body aches. Those things tend to drag treatment out a bit. It’s a lot of back and forth as we go.”
Office manager Sara Hansen said most doctors and physical therapists are familiar with the McKenzie method. Recent studies published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions and the Journal of Athletic Training have found the method to be effective in reducing back pain.
“A lot of people are surprised to hear that medical doctors don’t typically refer to a chiropractor unless they know them because there’s so many different techniques out there,” she said. “Having that evidence-based technique opens up another door for referrals even without us having personal experience with them.”
That’s helped them secure referrals from doctors, physical therapists and massage therapists whose patients may not be responding entirely to those other treatments. Word of mouth has been the best advertising, along with social media like Facebook.
Sara Hansen said their ultimate goal is to find a permanent solution to a client’s pain, so they can manage the symptoms on their own without having to get adjustments indefinitely.
“The biggest thing that sets us apart is that rehab and releasing our patients,” she said. “A lot of offices tend to keep their patients under care, but since we give them those tools to do at home, they feel confident caring for themselves and calling if they feel like that can’t. That’s definitely what we pride ourselves on.”
That, said Ben Hansen, is the most rewarding part of the job, especially when a patient comes to the clinic as a last resort when other treatments haven’t worked.
“My absolute favorite day is when we discharge patients and they’re done with treatment,” he said. “Two weeks ago, you thought you were destined to end up on a surgery table, and now you’re feeling great and can move great. That’s what I wake up for every morning.”
