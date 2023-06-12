Farmers had a delayed start to the planting season as cold weather and some heavy rains in late April and early May hit the region.
This growing season follows a few years of very good times for agriculture, but there are signs that the situation won’t be so rosy moving forward.
“It’s a good thing they did so well last year because I think it’s going to change fast,” said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal.
He said federal government payments during the pandemic, along with record crop prices the last few years, bolstered farm income levels. But he said crop prices have begun to weaken and input costs have soared, bringing uncertainty.
“I think most farmers will be fine this year. They’ve protected some of their earnings, made a lot of investments and kept available cash (levels) pretty strong,” Thiesse said.
Terry Wellman, who farms near Hanska, said that in spite of last summer’s drought, many farmers in the region had a good year in 2022.
“Last year things were pretty good in our area. My yields were second or third best of any I’ve had.”
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said that while this spring caused some headaches for farmers who wanted to get in the field, it was better than a year ago.
“Last spring was poor. It was a cold and wet April and there was a late planting season. The year before that was good, and in the 2020 year of COVID, it was an early planting and a great crop.”
Hoverstad said that while the area went into the winter dry, the winter season helped replenish some soil moisture.
“Winter was good to us. We had the wettest winter on record,” he said. “Last year much of the state was in a pretty serious drought.”
Hoverstad said that in spite of the drought most farmers in this region had above normal yields.
“Last year Minnesota had an average corn yield of 195 bushels. Waseca County was at 215 (bushels). Both of those were above the trend line.
The USDA said Blue Earth County corn yields last year were 220 bushels, up from 200 bushels the year before.
In Nicollet County corn yields averaged 207.5 bushels per acre last year, down just slightly from 2021.
Le Sueur County was at 211 bushels per acre last year, up from 203 bushels in 2021.
Strong financials
Thiesse said farm income has soared in recent years.
“Last year the net farm average income was $311,000. The median income, which is a better measure, was $177,614, which was almost identical to 2021.”
The income the past two years was a big jump from the 2019 median farm income of only $36,550.
Thiesse said the increase in 2020 was largely due to the federal COVID payments to farmers.
“The last two years it’s been because of phenomenal crop prices.”
But Thiesse said crop prices began to fall fairly dramatically this spring and production costs have soared. Farmland rental rates have jumped 10% to 15% in the last couple of years.
“Machinery and repair costs are also high.”
While crop farmers did very well in recent years, hog producers saw tougher times.
“On finishing hogs, farmers actually lost money — 50 cents per hundredweight last year,” he said.
“The hog market goes through cycles and right now there’s a lot of negative things. The hog numbers have been relatively high the last year and a half.”
Demand for pork also slowed this year, in part because of bad weather across the country that delayed the grilling season.
“And pork producers have been hit with high production costs. Seventy percent of producing a pig is in feed, and when crop prices are high, feed is high. Interest rates are up and other costs are up.”
Finally, disease in hog herds have hurt.
“The pork industry in our area is a big driver of the local communities, so when that starts suffering it affects a lot of other folks,” Thiesse said.
Precision farming
Wellman worked in the tech industry in Chicago but returned to Minnesota to help on his family’s farm. In 2012 Wellman left the tech industry behind to become a full-time farmer near Hanska.
But he uses his tech skills to take advantage of the array of precision farming technology that’s been rolling out in recent years, something he said is benefiting his yields.
“I’ve changed up how I manage my fertility. More spoon-feeding of the crop just as it needs it. It takes a lot more time. It slows down the planting process a little, but the yield gains have been significant.”
He also uses Total Acre, an organization where farmers from across the Midwest share information and instructors help farmers maximize their operation.
“You learn a lot about what your soil is telling you and what all the data tell you about what is limiting your yield. There’s a lot of amazing analytics and technology.”
While he is a big proponent of using technology, Wellman said he believes a lot of the companies out there aren’t necessarily helping farmers.
“A lot of these companies all they want is to sell subscriptions and get in your pocket. They don’t really care about the farmers; they just want to sell subscriptions.”
Wellman said drones hold a lot of promise, but they so far have limited capacity and limited battery life.
“I think in another five years it will probably be different. It’s coming and it’s cool.”
