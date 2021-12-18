MANKATO — Vehicle collisions with deer, racoon and other animals has been keeping Jerry’s Abra Auto Body and Glass busier than usual, not just this fall but for the last couple of years.
“We’re seeing an uptick in them compared to the past,” said Geri Kottschade, who owns the shop on Madison Avenue with her husband Jerry.
“Animal hits kept us really busy during the whole pandemic and I’m not sure why. We saw a lot of them and we saw a lot that were hit harder. Not sure if it’s the vehicle design or people driving faster.”
Stein Innvaer, area wildlife supervisor for the DNR, said the deer population is relatively high in most surrounding areas and particularly in and around Mankato.
“Mankato’s typography and all the ravines and ideal winter habitat, it’s going to be a hotspot.”
He and others at the DNR have been trying to increase the deer hunting harvest in the Mankato area in recent years by making available more permits allowing people to shoot does, but so far the deer harvest continues to lag behind the average.
Innvaer said one thing he believes leads to more car-deer collisions is people don’t think about it enough. “People need to have it in the back of their minds, particularly when driving at night and dusk.”
In the past five years, there have been more than 6,200 deer-related crashes in Minnesota, though an estimated two-thirds go unreported.
Over that time 18 people were killed in crashes with deer, 15 of those have been motorcyclists.
Carl Genz, an estimator at Jerry’s Body Shop, said deer-hit repairs also keep getting costlier, with the average being around $3,000. But the cost can climb quickly depending on the damage and because of ever more technology on vehicles.
Replacing, repairing and reprogramming the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that are on newer vehicles can carry a big price tag. The systems encompass a variety of safety systems including cameras, radar detection, collision-reduction technology and more.
“Nissan and others all have a 360-degree camera view,” Genz said. “There’s a lot of cost in calibrating them and replacing those parts. It’s not just fixing a bumper and hood anymore. It’s a lot more technical.”
Kottschade said damage is generally to the front of the vehicle and can damage headlights, air conditioning hoses, computer components and sometimes deploy the airbag. “If the airbag deploys when you’re going 60, that’s a tough thing,” she said.
Genz said even something seemingly as simple as headlights are costly. “They’re LED and can run as much as $1,400.”
He said they started seeing an increase in deer collisions starting in mid-October and it’s still going. “I had a lady yesterday who hit a deer.
“And it’s not always speed. You see them hit on Lookout Drive,” Genz said.
He said they also see an increased number of people hitting racoons. “The cars sit low to the ground so there’s no where for them to go under. You used to just drive over them but the cars are so low to the ground now.”
He suspects milder winters have meant more animals. “There’s more wildlife — turkey, pheasant, deer, racoons.”
Deer harvest down
While deer populations are at or above the DNR’s goals in much of the state, the number of deer harvested during hunting remains down, in part because of a slight decline in hunting licenses being sold.
Innvaer said they’ve been watching Permit Area 299, which encompasses the hunting area in and around Mankato for years. “It’s been growing and we’re above our (population) goals.”
In 2020 the DNR had 700 permits available by lottery drawing that allows hunters to shoot a doe. “But we still didn’t see a significant increase in overall harvest numbers.”
So this year the DNR allowed “hunters choice” for the permit area, which allows anyone with a license to shoot either a buck or an antlerless deer. Still, the harvest was down, with 608 deer so far taken in the area, an 11% decrease from last year.
Innvaer said there are always a number of factors that affect how successful deer hunters are in any given year.
This year, opening weekend of the firearms season was unusually mild and deer movement minimal, which likely meant fewer deer shot.
He said the next step may be to allow hunters in the Mankato area to take up to two or three deer each to try to cut population numbers.
“We worry about the population increasing to a point where it’s no longer within our ability to reel it back using our normal management tool, which is hunting. We’re not there yet, but it’s definitely challenging in our area.”
Statewide, firearms deer hunters shot fewer deer again this year — registering 130,820 deer statewide, down 8% from 2020 and off 10% from the five-year average.
Beyond the firearm season, about 48,000 deer were taken by bow and muzzleloader.
Minnesota sold just over 427,000 deer hunting licenses this year, down 1.4% from 2020.
This year marks the lowest license sales of the past 21 years and is down 10% from 2012.
