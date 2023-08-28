Josh Wolters had been working at Walts Bait and Tackle in North Mankato for a couple years when he noticed his boss began mentoring him more on the inner workings of running the business.
“I thought he was kind of vetting me towards the end,” Wolters recalled.
Wolters said the store’s owner at the time, Paul Beinke, had told him he was planning to sell the business at some point. Then on a Friday in September of 2022, Beinke told Wolters he was officially moving forward with closing the shop.
“He really didn’t say anything until right at the end of the conversation when he says, ‘unless ... you want to buy it?’ I need to know by Sunday night.’”
“I’m like, ‘well, we’ve got to have a bait shop in town’, so we pulled the trigger,” Wolters said.
Wolters and his partner, Marion Volk, are now celebrating nearly a year as the new owners of Walts Bait and Tackle, a business that has garnered a reputation for a variety of fresh bait and tips on where the fishing was good on any given day. It would turn out the advice and mentoring Beinke provided before he sold Wolters the business played a vital role in taking on the new position as owner.
“It helped extremely,” Wolters said. “I wasn’t jumping completely blind into it.”
Their lifelong passion and knowledge for fishing, combined with established relationships with customers familiar with the name and a visible location along Highway 169, all gave the couple an advantage.
“We kept the name because everybody knew it,” Volk said.
It’s a hobby they are quite familiar with — both recall fond memories of fishing with their families since they were kids.
“I’ve been fishing since I can remember,” Wolters said. “My grandpa used to take me when I was a kid — and my dad.”
At a resort on Loon Lake decades ago, he remembers paying a quarter or 50 cents to fish off the dock.
Volk recalls taking summer vacations to Nisswa, and spending days fishing locally with her parents throughout her childhood.
“They had a camper out on Madison Lake — we would go fishing every weekend,” she said.
Wolters and Volk are known for supplying a variety of quality bait to anglers, and while they acquire most of the bait they sell from local vendors who go out and trap it, they also catch some of the bait themselves in area creeks and streams.
Shiners and creek chubs, used for big fish like walleye and northern pike, are known for their aggressive behavior, which can make catching them a challenge.
“It’s fun because they are nuts,” Volk said. “They fight you like crazy. Then you have to put a lid on the bucket that’s secure, otherwise they’ll jump up there and knock it off and jump out of the bucket.”
Volk said in addition to creek chubs and shiners, they also carry suckers, shiners, bullheads, fatheads, crappie minnows, leeches, waxworms, nightcrawlers, red worms and spikes (larvae) during the winter.
Lively bait
Word of mouth and social media have been the most effective form of advertising, along with forming strong relationships with returning customers. Many come from well beyond the area to buy bait here.
“They like how our bait stays alive — we got a guy who lives in North Dakota, but he’s working in the Cities and fishing walleye in a professional walleye tournament. He came down here five times for creek chubs in the past two months,” Wolters said. “I was working for Paul a long time ago and gave him a deal. It was great bait and didn’t die. Creek chubs are hard to keep alive, especially in the heat. But we do our filters in our tanks and check the water regularly, and we try to keep the pH right on it.”
The first few months of taking over the business had some hurdles. Minnesota and neighboring states have been grappling with a bait shortage. That combined with unpredictable ice on area lakes last winter and the flooded rivers in spring made it more difficult for anglers.
One advantage is the region; with the variety of lakes, rivers and streams around Mankato, local residents will find a way to get out there one way or another regardless of the conditions and weather.
“Believe it or not, we have more customers on rainy, thunderstorm days than we have on 80-degree nice days,” Volk said.
Despite having to commit to long hours working at the shop, Wolters still makes it a priority to go out and test the region’s lakes and rivers for himself. That way, he can offer up-to-date advice on where the good fishing is when customers ask.
“That’s part of my job,” Wolters said. “I have to go out and know where the fish are biting in order to tell our customers. If I ever get a bite I’ll share it with people, especially when they bring in kids looking to get them some action. It depends on the time of year, time of the day; all of that plays a part.”
“He (Wolters) will try using, ‘I need to go fishing for work and I need to tell them how many fish I catch in this lake or that lake, and I tell him, ‘Just go fishing,” Volk said with a chuckle.
While exploring good fishing spots to share with customers combined with full days at the shop can be a lot, Wolters said he and Volk, who works a separate job in addition to running Walts Bait and Tackle, are finding their sweet spot.
“Now we’re feeling the flow of it, knowing our inventory and what sells, what doesn’t, and what baits we need to order each week,” Wolters said.
They have their eyes set on the future, with plans to sponsor a kids’ fishing tournament and to expand the business, all while nurturing relationships with the community and beyond. Interacting with customers, they say, is by far the best reward of the job.
“I’ve got some older guys that come through and they can’t get out fishing anymore, so I’ll send them home with fish and whatnot,” Wolters said. “But the stories they’ve got from years back — some are heartwarming, and others are like, ‘Jeepers!’ You meet some good characters. There are some good people out there.”
More Information Walt’s Bait & Tackle 1130 N. River Drive, Mankato 507-625-4872
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.