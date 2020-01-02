Mankato’s third largest employer is aiming to invest $130 million or more in capital improvements to its Mankato “plant” in the next few years.
Minnesota State University, of course, with approximately 1,400 full time employees is looking to replace its major classroom building and build a new football stadium. That’s the plan MSU President Richard Davenport recently laid out for members of The Free Press editorial board.
We often don’t automatically think of universities as businesses that produce products, but they’re every bit as much of a business as say a major manufacturing plant. But they build more than a product. They build knowledge in students who will become CEOs, technology executives, entrepreneurs and much more.
Plans to replace Armstrong Hall with a new classroom building would require about a $97 million investment. Replacing Blakeslee Stadium and creating a new multi-purpose stadium will cost about $30 million.
The university plans new on-campus housing using 13 acres of land the university foundation owns so it would be privately operated. The plan might include a so-called fraternity row that would include a handful of house-like type residences.
The demand for student on-campus housing is growing, according to Davenport, a trend opposite what traditionally has been a need for upper classmen to live off campus. The university currently leases about 350 units of private apartments for student housing.
With about 3,500 units of on campus housing, Davenport said the university needs to get up to 4,000.
Davenport notes MSU has done much better than other state universities maintaining enrollment. While places like St. Cloud and Bemidji have lost 6 to 8 percent enrollment, Mankato has been flat, losing only 53 students this year.
It also spends a lot of money on marketing. The University of Minnesota is emerging as Mankato's biggest competitor as the Twin Cities campus aims for more and more transfer students.
MSU has a significant marketing budget and has even bought an advertising wrap on a light rail train that goes through the U of M campus.
Still, Davenport notes there are challenges for MSU. Retention of students remains a major problem. "Students are slipping through the cracks," he said.
MSU loses most at the sophomore class level. So Davenport has put a strategy in place for retention.
He has appointed Lynn Akey to the new vice president for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning position.
She and her team will monitor students every step of the way and work with advisers and academic coaches to make sure students stay in school and make it through that critical sophomore year.
Davenport is bullish on MSU growth. "Our institution will continue to grow. There's no question about it."
He estimated if the retention would have been just 10 percent higher in recent past, MSU would be well on its way to growing enrollment to 18,000 or 19,000 students, instead of the 14,000.
The university still faces a challenge with getting students through in four years. A mapping program started several years ago to help students get through in four years faltered because the mapping could be set up, but the physical scheduling of classes didn't work at first. They're on their way to correcting that problem.
The university is also trying to meet the needs of the market. Some 35 low enrollment programs have been "suspended," as Davenport notes 80 percent of the students are in 20 percent of the programs.
Faculty have not been laid off as they have abilities where they can teach in other disciplines.
Davenport notes MSU only "suspends" the programs in case there is an increase in demand for them at some time in the future. That can make it easier to resurrect them.
And of course, the racial divide continues to be a challenge. Students of color have a 10 to 15 percent graduation gap compared to white students.
It's a problem, Davenport says is "not easy" to solve, and it will be even a greater challenge in the future. By 2030, there will be a 70 percent increase in students of color graduates while the white graduates will increase just 1 percent.
But even as MSU continues to be a "big business with big ideas," it has been unable to build a new building for a college of business.
Davenport has been trying to raise money for 10 years and admits it's been a failed effort.
He's redoubling his efforts though and resigning from many local boards including Greater Mankato Growth so he can devote more time to fundraising, an increasingly required duty for university presidents.
