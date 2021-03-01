WASECA — Having a step-by-step business model can certainly come in handy when starting a self-owned company, but sometimes hard work and sheer enjoyment is the best kind of substitute.
“I went into this with absolutely no business plan,” said Tamie Collins, founder and owner of Waseca’s Zinnias Boutique. “I think that’s part of my personality: I’m pretty random, and I think that’s part of the creative mind.” Nevertheless, Collins’ decision to open her own storefront was no slapdash choice. After determining where her talents lay, she pushed forward with grit and a grin.
“It’s got to be a passion,” Collins said about being a small business owner. “People on the outside looking in think it’s pretty glamorous, but it’s a lot of work. It takes a lot of hours to make it a success.”
Collins got her feet wet in the small business world while she was working fulltime as an elementary school teacher in the 1990s. At the time, she and her family lived in Blue Earth, where there was a small boutique called Homefront that needed some extra hands. Collins was hired to work part-time at the store, and found herself loving the experience.
When she and her husband moved to Waseca, Collins realized that she had an itch to try the boutique business for herself. She had an eye for fun products and a self-taught talent for floral arrangements. Her three daughters and their friends all asked their mother to create their corsages for their respective proms, and word spread among her acquaintances. A friend whose wedding florist had cancelled last-minute asked Collins if she would consider creating the floral arrangements.
“It’s kind of been word of mouth,” Collins said. Once the requests started piling up, she thought it would be fun to try to combine her interest in boutiques with her passion for floral design.
In June 2007, Collins and her husband purchased the old train depot in Waseca for Zinnias Boutique’s first storefront. The building had been empty for several years and was in dire need of a facelift. The revamping process included new flooring, new windows, and judicious remodeling, but Zinnias was open for business in October of the same year. It was a hit and quickly gained a following.
Unfortunately for Zinnias, the initial course of running a business didn’t run smoothly. The economy plunged in 2008 and customer traffic declined. After serious thought, Collins opted to sell her building to a local hairdresser. It was a difficult choice, but Collins wasn’t at a standstill for long.
“I wasn’t quite ready to be done,” said Collins. She decided to rent a smaller building in Waseca’s north end and sold clothes and floral arrangements on a smaller scale for a few years. As the economy began to improve, her space became too small for the returning traffic flow. Collins and her husband found an older building in downtown Waseca and began renovating it in July of 2020. Renovations are slated for completion in the spring of 2021, but Zinnias’ new location has been open to customers since Nov. 13.
Family affair
From the beginning, Zinnias Boutique has been a family enterprise. Collins said that her husband’s support and encouragement over the years has been a huge factor in the business’s success. Her daughters also continually lend helping hands, working the store for big events, assisting with seasonal decorating, and accompanying Collins to apparel shows in Las Vegas and Atlanta.
“They all have their own style and their own taste and that’s nice, because it’s hard to know what different age groups like,” Collins said. “It really works well for me.”
Collins said she has a lot of fun with ordering inventory. She prefers to stock items that she herself enjoys, and especially likes quality candles, sassy Blue Q fashion socks, and home accessories. The floral side of business is very active, but she still has time for family projects. For one daughter’s wedding in June of 2019, she harvested over 500 peonies and kept them in a cooler until just before the special day so that they wouldn’t bloom too early. All of the centerpieces and bouquets featured peonies, and Collins hung a twelve-foot box full of the vibrant flowers over the head table.
“It was just beautiful!” Collins said.
Collins credits her love for her store with her loyal customer following. Visitors can expect a friendly greeting thanks to her warm personality, and Collins said she is well aware of the blessing of having such steady success overall. Even the coronavirus pandemic has not unduly slowed her business, although it has required new methods of sanitizing, spacing, and event hours. Collins said that such changes are all part of the business process.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a fun challenge,” she said. “It’s been wonderful.”
