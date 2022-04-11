The events of the last few months have shown that we’re far from out of the woods when it comes to world peace or even economic interdependence with countries around the world.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine was shocking to our sensibilities, the stock market, the supply chain and grain and oil prices. There’s plenty for business to contemplate and guard against. Big companies like Cargill and others who have operations in Ukraine were finding ways not to do business but to keep their people safe.
We’ve not seen a European invasion like this since World War II. And just like World War II, Europe, the Baltic states and others have become more united than they’ve ever been. That is the silver lining.
We’ve never seen economic sanctions like this against one nation, and the jury is out if these sanctions will work. The answer to that question will be important going forward. President Joe Biden has wisely brought heavy sanctions to bear yet vowing not to use U.S. military in a state like Ukraine that is not part of NATO.
But Russia has likely never faced economic consequences this severe. Visa and MasterCard have shut down operations in Russia. Banks are stymied and cannot raise capital from the west in any way. Russian oligarchs have restrictions on their yachts. The wealthy and the proletariat are protesting soft and loud in Russia against the war in Ukraine.
The situation reminds me of a talk I heard in 2005 when Polish union leader of the Solidarnosc movement Lech Walesa spoke to an audience at Minnesota State University. The electrician and shipyard worker was instrumental in establishing the union in 1980 and was credited with helping Poland break from the Soviet Union.
He then became the first democratically elected president of Poland.
Walesa pointed to the economic interdependence of nations then and for the future as a way to keep people free and keep countries from attacking each other. Countries would have too much at stake to attack an economic trading partner. Apparently, Vladimir Putin was not a fan of this philosophy.
I wrote a column about the Walesa visit at the time. It’s worth considering at a time 16 years later.
Some excerpts:
The countries of the world, says Walesa, need to come together under one simple set of rules and a world parliament that would be focused on resolving three issues: border disputes, ethnic cleansing and terrorism.
Walesa’s quote: “Whoever violates them, the whole world will be against them. No discussion, whatsoever.”
The United States of America, its democracy and its freedom, are more important to the rest of the world than they are to its own citizens. When the world is ready to live together, Jew next to Arab, they will have a model.
The United States will be an example of how to do it.
Walesa’s quote: “You are the ultimate refuge to the rest of the world. When calamity occurs, we know the U.S. will help.”
We’ve deployed some of Walesa’s ideas in today’s conflict. Let’s hope they work.
Joe Spear is managing editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on twitter @jfspear.
