The world COVID-19 virus outbreak will stand in history as one of the great challenges to modern business and social and economic society.
But that’s little consolation for those of us who have to suffer through it. Let’s just say many won’t relish telling the grandkids about the Great Shutdown of 2020 in the annals of economic history.
Depression. Great Recession. We’ve almost got that beat. Of course, unemployment during the Great Depression was 25 percent for a prolonged period of time. So far the U.S. is expected to have about 10 to 15 percent unemployment with the hope that as soon as we get a vaccine, or antibody test, we’ll be able to come roaring out of our shutdown.
But it’s clear some will not come roaring back. Many small businesses mandated to shut down may not be able to survive even two months without revenue. A government loan program that will forgive all loans if you keep people on payroll seems tangled in bureaucracy so far. And the line will be long. If you’re not at the front of the line, waiting might not be an option.
The Great Shutdown of 2020 is unlike other economic storms of the past. This shutdown is rooted in our biological, not economic, world. That’s new. And with something new and unknown comes more risk.
Certainly, corporate boards and small business can assess the risk of economic downturns, but how does one assess the risk of a “biologic” event that could become so widespread the consumer is unable to consume.
Yes. We’re in new territory here.
There’s good news and bad news in the current scenario. Bad news comes when this is all over and the consumers don’t consume like they had in the past. That likely means less, not more, consumption. Of course, people might be so pent up in their never before experienced stay-at-home order, they could absolutely go consumer crazy when they’re let out.
We can only hope.
Other bad news: If this coronavirus sheltering comes and goes in waves related to the volume of cases that will certainly ripple through the economy for months and maybe years.
The good news: $2.2 trillion is coming to business and workers in the form of the largest stimulus bill in history. Government checks will be $1,200 per person. Laid off workers will get unemployment checks that will be $600 per week bigger and they’ll also have their $1,200.
Other good news. There’s work on a vaccine that, while it will take some time, may come to fruition and be as effective as the flu vaccine. There’s talk about using a malaria drug that’s been around for 20 years for a medicinal approach to those who get sick. But medical experts say there needs to be more testing.
Another positive: We seem to be ramping up our medical response, building hospital ICU beds, building “field” hospitals and ramping up production of things like masks and ventilators. States that planned early, like Minnesota, appear to have enough of what we need when the peak hits.
The hope is that we learn from this pandemic. We need health and biologic researchers traveling the world to find the hotspots or risk places for virus development.
Zoonotic researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and elsewhere say viruses are more and more transferred from things like bats to livestock and poultry due to massive urbanization in Africa and Asia. The human and animal worlds are coming in proximity to each other too quickly, and the deadly viruses are being transferred too easily.
We need to also learn how to make our places of work and business systems more virus proof. Maybe we learned that half of our workforce can work from home and create less viral risk in the workplace.
We’ve learned that social distancing can have an impact on viral spread. Our lives and our businesses may depend on it now and in the future.
