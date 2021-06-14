On a quiet street in upper North Mankato, Doug Smithson works methodically with chemicals, needles and plugs.
After carefully drilling more than a dozen holes into the trunk of a 30-foot ash tree, he taps small plastic cylinders, “plugs,” about half and inch long, into the holes.
“I think that looks pretty good,” he says, surveying the drilled holes and gazing upward to the tree’s canopy.
Then comes the critical part. Like a nurse giving a COVID-19 shot, Smithson fills a giant needle with a substance that could save this tree’s life. One by one he inserts the needle into each plug. Around the tree he goes until the towering ash tree has enough substance, he hopes, to do the job.
If all goes well, this tree will never die the way millions across the nation have: slowly at the hands of a ravenous insect known as the emerald ash borer.
Smithson owns a company called Tree and Turf Home Care, and in the seven years he’s been in business, he’s found a nice niche as the guy you call when you’re worried about your ash tree.
He’s in the prevention business. His goal is to help you keep your ash tree for as long as you want it. And the evidence is fairly solid that Smithson is likely to get a lot busier before he gets bored.
So far, the emerald ash borer hasn’t done to Minnesota what it did to Michigan. At least not yet. In Michigan — the insect’s apparent first stop in the U.S. after hitching a ride from China — the emerald ash borer has claimed more than 40 million ash trees. And while no other state’s “death” toll comes close to Michigan’s, the insect’s area of influence is expanding. In the eastern two-thirds of the lower 48, nearly every state has cases of ash trees being killed by the emerald ash borer.
In Minnesota, home to more ash trees than any other state (more than a billion), the stakes are high.
“Once (emerald ash borer) has killed these trees, there is a concern that the wet forest habitat may change over to grass, cattails, and shrubs, threatening the plants and animals that rely on black ash and forest habitats,” the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website says. “Minnesota cities also have an abundance of ash, making up 60% of the trees in some communities. Emerald ash borer will continue to strain city budgets as more and more communities are challenged with removing large numbers of trees killed by emerald ash borer.”
Prevention is key
Smithson grew up on a farm where his parents ingrained in him a love of farm culture and a reverence for the land.
When it was time to head off to college, he chose to study marketing. But not just any marketing. Agriculture marketing for industry giant Monsanto. And when he retired from Monsanto, he decided he wanted to stay busy. That’s when he launched his company, Tree and Turf Home Care.
“When I retired, I had a lot of knowledge when it comes to plants,” Smithson said. “And so with the transition from corn and soybeans to trees, you may think it’s a wide gap but it’s not; they get insects, they get diseases, and all of them are very similar. And the products they use are somewhat similar, too. So the transition was pretty easy that way.”
He specializes in trees and lawns showing signs of disease. But his focus, as his company website suggests, is staying a step ahead of emerald ash borer.
“That’s what 99% of my business is, the preventive piece, where people say ‘Hey, that tree has been there for 35 years and it means a lot to me and it’s an emotional part of our landscape.’ So then I’ll go ahead and treat that and it’s very effective.”
Smithson uses a proprietary system manufactured by a company called ArborJet. After the injection of ArborJet’s environmentally friendly insecticide, the tree’s natural system of pulling water and nutrients from the ground and distributing them throughout the structure of the tree (called xylem) does the rest.
Injections last about two years. Deploying this system takes about 20 minutes per tree.
Certifications
Smithson isn’t a licensed arborist. He says he thought about pursuing that credential but decided against it when he learned it would require him to get higher up into a tree than he wanted. But he doesn’t need to be a licensed arborist to provide preventive measures for ash trees.
One thing he does have to have, however, is a license to handle pesticide. The state issues such credentials and requires all purveyors of pesticide services to get recertified every two years.
He also obtained a tree inspector license from the Department of Natural Resources. He said he didn’t need it, but in doing so he availed himself to myriad educational resources and opportunities that made him better at his job.
His business also has to be insured.
With all those logistical hurdles cleared, he was able to get busy getting rid of those little green pests.
Giving tree
One of the biggest drivers of Smithson’s business, he said, is the emotional connection people have to trees. In many cases, people are taking action to save not just a tree, but a tree under which they played as a kid or that provided shade for a first-date picnic. Trees become a part of our lives. They grow with our families.
Losing them can be heartbreaking. Which is why people take drastic measures to save them.
Smithson gets calls like that often.
“I had a guy from Tennessee call me early on when I started doing this,” Smithson said. “He lives in Tennessee, and he has a little farm in western Minnesota. And he said, ‘I don’t live there anymore but I come back once or twice a year to just be back where I grew up. There’s three ash trees in the front yard. My mother planted those trees and there’s a certain amount of attachment to them. I don’t want those trees to die.’ So I’ve been treating those trees for emerald ash borer. And it was all about the emotion of that tree. So there is a lot of that going on.”
Smithson found that sentiment closer to home, too.
Linda Johnson hired Smithson to treat the giant ash tree in the front yard of her Mankato home. Growing up in Iowa, she watched another tree scourge do great damage.
“Back in Clear Lake, Iowa, we had beautiful tall elm trees in our yard. And of course, because of Dutch elm, we lost them all,” she said. “With the ash beetle, unless we do something I think the tree is doomed just the way that the elm trees were because of Dutch elm. So if there’s anything at all that I could do to prolong the health and the life of the tree, we want to do that.”
So far in south-central Minnesota, Nobles, Brown, Martin, Cottonwood, Blue Earth, Sibley, Rice and Steele counties have all had trees killed by emerald ash borer. In total, 27 Minnesota counties have seen the pest, and all of them are under “quarantine,” meaning no wood (which usually manifests as firewood) can be transported in or out of those counties.
