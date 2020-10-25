Popular media has been riddled of late with stories about the value of “essential workers” and the new knowledge and appreciation customers are gaining about them.
Some of us tip at 30% now for the burger and beer, or even just the beer.
We consider adding a tip where we wouldn’t before, at Subway or elsewhere.
And why not? We’ve come to realize that through no fault of their own, employees have had their legs cut out from under them with the pandemic 50% model, whereby businesses can only be operating at 50% capacity.
Fifty% capacity translates to 50% employees and 50% wages. It seems many businesses were not set up to operate at 50% capacity.
When Surly brewpub in the Twin Cities cannot make it in its 350-person capacity drinking, dining and entertainment establishment, you have to wonder what can.
But we hope the business owners also have a new appreciation for the employees who are the lifeblood that makes their business possible. Let’s face it, the IPad order is just not going to replace the human touch of a waiter or waitress, the smile, the “thanks for being here” look.
The restaurant industry is expected to lose $240 billion by the end of the year and lost six million workers in March and April.
A haircut with a mask on is still a haircut. Many a person who endured long, sometimes ugly, locks during the pandemic would argue that hair stylists and cosmetologists were indeed essential workers, but regrettably not classified as such.
The unfairness of where and who the pandemic hits has created a little charity in the workplace where maybe before there was little or none.
There’s got to be some kind of strategic advantage or opportunities in the current business environment which we have never seen before. Consumer behavior will change dramatically, but it also will be more engaged with what people buy, who they patronize and what new things they might need for a “less congested” world.
Bikes and outdoor equipment sales have already soared as has business at golf courses and other outdoor venues.
Can new loyalties be built with extraordinary efforts to keep customers safe in a newly emerging COVID world that is likely to continue with the health threats even after vaccines become widely available? Will there be opportunities for small companies and entrepreneurs to help large slow-moving companies navigate the new landscape?
Can we envision new partnerships between health “monitors” and business and their customers? What about social structures?
We’ve seen the federal deficit triple from $1 trillion to $3 trillion in less than the time it took to approve the CARES Act that sent, in a way, “guaranteed income” to those who were laid off. Andrew Yang had something there and we’ve tried it sooner than later.
But as those $600 and $1,200 checks rolled in, savings soared. Economists have long argued the U.S. economy is based too much on spending and not enough on savings and investments. What kind of investments could we make if it were savings and not debt that we used?
Would we take care of our business, projects and infrastructure better if we financed it with our own savings rather than someone else’s debt?
Already, the city of St. Paul is experimenting with a $500 a month stipend to selected local families for whatever social and economic needs they might have.
Might that stipend pay for a car repair or a medical deductible and in the end save the government spending and infrastructure that would normally go to cure huge social problems created by smaller issues we could solve with $500 a month?
On entrepreneurial idea emerged in Alaska where a man with friends in the restaurant industry started an online pitch for developing a fund to give restaurant workers bigger tips. The fund grew to $7,000 and he started handing out $500 tips above and beyond his own tip for what he bought.
What social ills might we cure with a simple pitch for donations?
A little charity can go a long way if we figure out how to leverage the spirit of kindness and compassion that has been with us, along with the virus, since March.
