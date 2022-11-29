Tony Guggisberg owns a landscape business and started a Christmas tree farm near New Ulm as a side business, opening in 2006.
“We have about 10,000 trees and we keep planting more.” He said the business has been busy and is growing and could easily be a full-time project. “It’s a lot of work.”
There was more work this past year as the drought forced him to water the trees more to keep them healthy.
“Last year we watered just in the summer, but we watered until October 30th this year.”
He said the added labor cost for watering and higher prices for fertilizer and other things have raised prices for the trees some this year, but he expects to sell out of trees that are ready for cutting this weekend.
It takes 8 to 10 years for trees he plants to get to the size to sell.
He grows Balsam Fir, Black Hills Spruce, Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine and White Pine.
Guggisberg Tree Farm, at 17703 Grandview Road, is about 10 miles southwest of New Ulm. Guggisberg said he plans to be open this weekend but will likely sell out of trees by the end of Saturday.
Guggisberg has a degree in horticulture and said that while the tree farm is a lot of work, it is rewarding.
“I love doing it for the kids and families. It’s a good, fun outdoor activity for families and kids seem to always remember trips to cut a tree.”
At Drummers Garden Center, about 500 trees were sold over the Thanksgiving weekend and business remains brisk.
Bev Thorn, of North Mankato, was picking out trees Monday with the help of Brad Olson of Drummers.
“I buy two trees each year (for different rooms). This is the best place to buy a tree,” Thorn said. Her husband passed away a few years ago, and she likes that Drummers delivers her trees to her.
Johanna George, of Drummers, said the Fraser fir remains the most popular tree, followed by the Balsam fir.
“The Balsam is more fragrant, but it doesn’t last as long. It’s good for people who put their tree up closer to Christmas.”
She said the Victorian Fraser is quickly gaining in popularity. The tree is narrower, taking up less space in a room. And it has larger gaps among the branches that make it good for hanging ornaments.
George said the tree also grows more quickly than other varieties.
Drummers get most of their trees from Nelson Family Christmas Tree Farms in central Wisconsin and also get some from Nova Scotia.
“There aren’t as many tree farms in Minnesota, the soils aren’t usually right in most places.”
George said their trees sell for between $50 and more than $200. She said prices are up $5-$10 this year. “We try to hold the (cost increases) down.” She said their long relationship with their Wisconsin tree farm makes it easier to blunt price increases.
The garden center also stocks a lot of greenery, including wreaths, branches and a variety of other greens as well as poinsettia and amaryllis flowers, which are both popular during the holidays.
