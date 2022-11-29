Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.