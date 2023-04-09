By Tim Krohn
MANKATO — As construction moves along on a major expansion at the CHS soybean processing plant on South Riverfront Drive, the company is looking to expand a private rail yard on the far north edge of Mankato to allow it to stage more rail cars that will be needed at the larger plant.
The CHS facility expansion will allow the plant to refine an increased amount of soybean oil from the company’s Fairmont plant, which has upped production by 20%, while also modernizing the Mankato facility, which dates back to the 1950s, according to a document earlier provided to the city describing the project.
Through the winter CHS — formerly known as Honeymead — has installed a 147-foot soybean oil bleaching and deodorization tower at the plant and is building a structure around it. The facility is along the Blue Earth River and abuts the south edge of Sibley Park.
The city is reviewing plans to reconfigure and upgrade a private rail yard that was formerly part of the Jordan Sands mining operation. The yard is now owned by Pentagon Materials on Third Avenue, which processes and sells aggregate products. Pentagon bought part of the large former Jordan Sands property when Jordan Sands filed bankruptcy and was forced to sell its property in 2021.
According to filings with the city: “CHS has an opportunity to purchase the former Jordan Sands yard, which will support increased plant rail traffic flow to fully utilize all crush/refining assets and optimize efficiencies.”
The rail yard is on the far north edge of Mankato along Third Avenue and north of Industrial Road. The yard would reuse existing rail lines and relocate an existing private rail siding from the north side of the former sand plant site to the south side of the site.
CHS has a rail yard at 430 Poplar St., which the company said is often at 90% of capacity. “With Mankato refinery expansion coming online in Fall ’23, additional track capacity is needed to maintain efficient operations.”
The company said Union Pacific would use the new North Yard to spot inbound CHS cars and then CHS or a hired third party would sort or stage the cars for the next 24 hours of cars needed at the plant.
UP would then pull the CHS assembled 30- to 40-car string once per day from the North Yard to the CHS plant.
Hours of operation at the yard are expected to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
The current CHS processing facility is one of Mankato’s largest industrial plants and a major emitter of air pollutants.
In earlier filings about its expansion, CHS said “new, more efficient and higher capacity equipment will replace existing equipment and will be sited in a slightly new configuration within the confines of our site.” The project is expected to be completed late this summer.
The facility will serve the stage of the soybean oil refining process that subjects the oil to high-pressure steam and a low-pressure vacuum, which work together to remove red and yellow coloring and chemicals such as free fatty acids, aldehydes, ketones, peroxides and others that produce unsavory odors.
A high-pressure steam generator, powered by natural gas, will be part of the new facility, which is in the southwestern quadrant of the sprawling plant. At 147 feet, the new structure is the equivalent of a 10- to 14-story building but will still be about 20 feet short of the highest existing structure on site.
CHS said earlier that they are “committed to continue efforts to reduce dust and emissions throughout the facility. Most of the vegetable oil refining process has no emissions or is considered insignificant.”
The plant does produce less total monitored air pollution than local facilities such as the ADM soybean plant on Third Avenue or the Wilmarth power plant, according to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency data.
But CHS tops those facilities in the “air toxic” category, which includes pollutants that “at sufficient concentrations” cause or may cause “serious health effects or adverse environmental and ecological effects.”
The level of emissions from CHS, however, are not exceeding MPCA or federal Environmental Protection Agency standards, and that will continue to be the case after the expansion, according to a company statement provided to The Free Press.
