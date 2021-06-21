MANKATO — At Mankato’s Storage Lounge, the lobby has the feel of a hotel, complete with a coffee bar, sofas and cushy chairs arranged around a fireplace, and a conference room for renters to utilize.
It’s part of a growing trend that owners Kristina Larson and Dirk Erickson say is on the rise as people look for more secure options, like climate-controlled facilities to store furniture and other valuables in between moves or during times of transition.
“Over time, the need for climate control storage has steadily increased over the last 12 years,” Erickson said. “We just keep getting more stuff. We don’t want to get rid of it and we have sentimental items. It’s a growing trend.”
“You can eliminate damage to items that you’re storing, especially in Minnesota,” he said.
The ideas for some of those extra perks were inspired by touring other facilities around the region to see how different facilities operate, said Erickson.
“We came up with the name Storage Lounge initially – we knew it would be a storage facility, and then we had to come up with what Storage Lounge means to us,” he said. “We kind of melded everything together from a lot of the different facilities that we saw and added a little bit more.”
The climate-controlled facility isn’t just about maintaining temperature, it’s also intended to keep humidity levels under control, especially during Minnesota’s hot and humid summers.
When you come back weeks, months or a year later your stuff is going to be exactly the way you left it,” Larson said. “So just with the awareness of what climate control is, people are searching more for it because they know their stuff is going to be safe. Especially with photos and antiques, that’s really important to put your items that are more vulnerable to those climate changes in climate control.”
Erickson and Larson had plenty of experience as owners and managers of townhomes in the Rochester area before transitioning to commercial and outer residential properties, so it wasn’t much of a stretch to invest in self-storage.
They say their mission has always been to be there for people in need. Whether it was a place to live or providing a secure place to store everything from furniture to motorcycles, their goal is to ensure that their customers experience a smooth transition as they go through life changes.
“You don’t really think about self-storage until you need it for whatever is happening in your life, whether it’s college, life changes like divorce or a death; or the happy times of remodeling your home or transitioning when your home isn’t ready yet,” Larson said.
Growing city
They had initially considered opening a self-storage facility in Rochester, where both Erickson and Larson are based. It wasn’t until Larson’s son moved to Mankato to go to college when they saw an opportunity to meet the needs of a city that continues to grow as an economic powerhouse in the region.
“Mankato is growing,” Erickson said. “I graduated from Gustavus in 2003, so I saw that Mankato has changed a lot since then and it’s always growing. You do the research on Mankato and it’s one of the fastest growing cities in Minnesota.
The two found the perfect location at 1721 Premier Drive in Mankato, conveniently located near big box stores like Menards and Home Depot. The three floor, 100,000-square-foot facility has 750 units that range from 25 to 300 square feet.
“We have a nice, clean facility,” Larson said. “We have convenience of our carts and elevators right there when you go into our covered loading bay. So, it provides easy moving, whether it’s spring, winter, summer or fall, rain, sun, hot, or cold, we’ve got you covered.”
Even though they are still based in Rochester, the two have come to love Mankato and want their business to be a part of the larger community. That means holding special community events and raising money for good causes.
“In our one year that we’ve been doing this we love to give back to the community through the Backpack Food Program,” Larson said. We did a holiday lights drive thru experience and we donated all of our proceeds to the Salvation Army, the Food Shelf and Toys for Tots. That’s so rewarding when you can give back.”
The two say creating an ambient atmosphere and constructing the building to maximize efficiency and ease for renters as they load and unload their belongings has been their goal from day one.
“Moving is not the most fun thing to do always, so it’s creating a very efficient way for people to go store and make the experience nice and easy is how we laid out the facility and the functionality of it,” Erickson said.
For Larson, the most satisfying part of the job is always being there for customers and meeting their unique needs.
“When people reach out to you, they need you and we want to make the best experience for them,” she said. “You make friends and create relationships along the way. I encourage people to just stop in randomly, even if they aren’t in need of storage. We have a lounge area and a coffee bar – just come in, say hello and check us out.”
