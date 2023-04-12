MANKATO — With the unprecedented flood of baby boomer retirements continuing, the creation of good succession plans to pass on businesses, including farms, is critical for the owners and those who will take over.
Plans for passing the baton to family members or a key employee or employees are best developed over years rather than done quickly.
Eric Opsal, of Securian Advisors MidAmerica in Mankato, said there are key requirements to develop a good transition plan — and plenty of ways to create problems and hard feelings if the process isn't done right.
"There's no one succession planning system that works for everyone. If ag land is involved, it's different than maybe a business where the most value is in the customer good will, with the contracts they have, the value of the brand, those kind of things."
Chris Roe, an attorney with Blethen Behrens, said that when clients come in after deciding to start a plan he looks to make it a methodical process.
"I try not to make it too overwhelming. I have a lot of these meetings and there's so many issues to go over, and after 15 minutes, they're overwhelmed. The thing I try to get across is that a good plan takes years, not one meeting," Roe said.
He and Opsal say one of the obvious first steps is knowing who will be taking over the business.
Then, as a plan is developed, others need to be involved.
"One of the critical things is that the solutions are going to require a team approach," Opsal said.
Roe said an attorney is important. "But a CPA is just as important. They see their CPA every year so they're a good person to have involved. Sometimes they have a financial planner who helps them manage their money, so they're important," he said.
Family ties
Both men say it's vital for the owners to involve family members, particularly when the plan is to turn the business over to children and or grandchildren.
Roe said talking about death is never fun, and with businesses and farms where some family members are involved and some aren't, discussions can be uncomfortable.
"The family members in the business get a little break because you want them to make it even if they make some mistakes. But for the family members not in the business, it can get uncomfortable and you need to talk to them ahead of time so they know what's going on. If you have a million dollar business and you're going to sell to the other family member for 50 cents on the dollar, you need to talk about why you're doing that.
"I tell them if you wait until you die they'll hear it from me and they don't know me or maybe trust me, so I tell them to talk to them even if it's uncomfortable," Roe said.
Opsal said that when a business is going to be passed on to family, there too often isn't enough discussion about it.
"When a successor may be a key employee or a manager they trust, in those cases the communication is usually more open because they've probably talked about it for a year or two or more."
But when the successor is family, the owners sometimes focus on what they want to happen without closely involving others in the family.
"Too often a parent or grandparent wants to implement their legacy dreams and they don't involve the next generation or two. In a family business, a son or daughter or grandchild may not have the same dream as you do," Opsal said.
"If grandpa and grandma really want that farm to be in the family for the next 50 years, they need to make sure everybody is on board, because if the next generation says, 'We're going to sell the land and move to Arizona,' there's going to be a problem," he said.
"So what I often see is insufficient communication on the front end about the kinds of principals and desires and goals they have."
Roe said he, too, tries to get owners to begin thinking of exactly what they want to happen with their business or farm and begin planning to make it happen.
"I try to say something like, ‘If you and your wife are hit by a bus tomorrow, what do you want to happen?’ You get some good answers."
Tax implications
Both say understanding tax implications is important. "You need to think about income taxes, capital gains tax, gift taxes, inheritance taxes," Opsal said.
"You don't want the IRS letter showing up and say, 'Oops. I didn't see that coming.' "
Roe said trying to mitigate tax liabilities is a focus, but he tells very wealthy clients that there is only so much that can be done.
"If you get into big numbers, really wealthy clients, you can figure maybe half is going to go to government entities. You can mitigate that with charitable contributions and things and at least keep it in the local community with an adviser fund or something."
While tax impacts are a big concern, Roe said the number one question he gets is about the high costs if they go into a nursing home.
"I have farmers or business people with multi-million businesses who want to know if they can do something to gift assets or things to avoid paying for the nursing home costs. But that's very difficult and risky. There’s not a lot you can do."
