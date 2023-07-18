MANKATO — Opponents of a proposed gravel pit near Rapidan Park, campground and the Dam Store got their wish for additional environmental review.
The Blue Earth County Board Tuesday voted unanimously to require an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the project, which is proposed by Lorentz Construction and the Paradise Valley Trust, which owns the property.
A petition signed by hundreds of residents sought the EAW, which involves several different state agencies reviewing the studies done on the project. Most importantly, the EAW will determine whether a much more in-depth Environmental Impact Statement needs to be completed.
The state says an EAW usually takes about four to six months while an EIS takes one to two years.
“Anytime we can get more information so we can make a logical, good decision makes sense to me,” board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said before voting to require the EAW.
Both the EAW and EIS generally analyze similar topics for a project. The petition for the EAW included a list of potential environmental effects from a gravel pit including water contamination, dust, noise pollution, harm to wildlife, truck traffic, potential contamination from the recycling of concrete or bituminous, disruption of Native American artifacts, and a disruption of the use and enjoyment of a county park, numerous area homes, as well as decreased property values.
County staff recommended that the board should require the EAW.
On June 20, commissioners tabled a decision on approving or denying an interim-use permit for the gravel pit after learning residents were petitioning for the EAW. At that meeting, opponents packed the board room to say the gravel pit would bring too much noise and dust, would jeopardize area wells, and increase noisy and dangerous heavy truck traffic.
“This has three strikes against it from the start,” nearby resident John Massa said during that public hearing.
“You have a campground, county park and 30 residences around the proposed site.”
Matthew Berger, of Gislason and Hunter law firm, represents Lorentz and said at the hearing there have been a lot of “vague fears” about potential problems from a gravel pit, but said the project has been the most extensively studied project he’s ever seen, looking at everything from noise and dust to water and archaeological resources. “The concerns aren’t born out by the facts and studies.”
One resident said most of the wells in the area are only 125 feet to 200 feet deep, and if a lot of gravel is extracted, it could cause water pressure to fall or contaminate wells.
A woman living on Grapevine Lane said an intersection with County Road 9 is already dangerous, and adding up to 100 trucks a day would increase the danger.
Louise Henderson, who is the family trustee for the Paradise Valley Trust, said at the hearing they want to work with neighbors who have any concerns but only a few had reached out. She said the property has been in her family for generations, and while it’s zoned agricultural, the sandy soil is not conducive to raising crops.
